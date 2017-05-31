Three things you will not find in the 2017/2018 budget

The new FNM administration begins its fiscal journey today. From May 10, 2017, as far as political support is concerned, it had the wind at its back, with a massive victory over the Christie-led PLP. Prime Minister Minnis has assembled a good looking Cabinet, offered reassuring words of trust to the population and constructed a promising Speech from the Throne since his ascension to power. So far, all seems well in Tinseltown. Yet, the really hard work begins today. It is the work of setting right the fiscal house of the country and putting the economy on a path to robust growth.

As the new minister of finance and deputy prime minister presents the budget today, no doubt he will have done his best to organize a practical and helpful document, though constrained by the short time he and his colleagues had to do so. While expectations are high for this administration, there are some expectations that no reasonable human being can have concerning this 2017/2018 budget; I wish to mention at least three in this writing.

One, don’t expect a rosy economic outlook for the next year. Notwithstanding the opening of Baha Mar and its potential to contribute greatly to the Bahamian economy, over the next 12 months, neither it, nor any other investment, can rev up our economy enough to produce any real exuberance over the short term. There is just not enough wood going into the economic fire to heat up our financial fortunes. In the most optimistic of scenarios, The Bahamas will not grow more than 1.5 percent over the next year. Two percent would be a gift from God. The global economy, and that of the U.S., filled with political, financial and military uncertainty as it is, offers little reason for encouragement over the next year. Political change can reset policy and attitudes in a country, and even reshape expectations for the better, but real economic change is a matter of dollars and cents, innovation and productivity. These will simply not be in sufficiently abundant supply for us over the next 12 months to improve our fortunes much.

Second, don’t expect a big dive in the fiscal deficit. I do not expect the Minnis administration to produce a more than $500 million deficit, but I clearly expect that they will have one between $300 million and $400 million. Anything less than this would be fanciful at best. The economy will not support much growth in revenue over the next 12 months, at least not on the basis of economic buoyancy. It is possible that the former administration did more than $100 million worth of one-off spending, which, if the VAT collections continue as in prior periods and the new administration does not spend in the same fashion, could be shaved off the fiscal deficit. However, PM Minnis and his group made big promises to the population, and it is a fickle population. The promises made require money – some big money. Any savings identified, could easily be eaten up by the political expediency of having the people know for sure that it is their time. This much is certain, the deficit will be big enough in this budget, and if it isn’t, some serious cuts have come to government programs, and that would be an interesting turnabout in its own right.

Third, don’t expect any shrinking of the national debt or any forecast for its shrinking over the next three to five years. The government will run a deficit this year, next year and every year for the next five years unless the country has a huge financial windfall. With deficit spending every year, the debt will go up every year; so come 2022, we may still be lamenting its rise. It is quite possible, however, for the growth rate of that debt to be reduced, as much as by half the current levels. While the population might not be impressed with this, believing it to be so easy to reduce the national debt, it would be a great improvement and set the country on a positive fiscal trajectory. The debt-to-GDP ratio can at best be halted in its growth, but it cannot, over the next year or so, be reversed without some serious improvements in our fiscal operations, and/or serious increase in our economic growth. The minister of finance has no light task ahead of him, but he does have skills and opportunity. With sufficient focus and strategy, he can make the nation’s government finances better off than it is now.

The government’s budget reveals its priorities, developmental philosophy and fiscal prowess. The business community, the general public and the international community will all be watching for what the government signals in these respects. To be certain, it is an important budget today; perhaps one of the most significant in a generation. With four downgrades behind us, an anaemic economy ahead of us and uncertain grounds beneath us, it will take some skills to help the nation gain assurance of better days ahead. We must hope for the best, even if we know that it is a long shot getting it. Today, the first step to that hope begins.

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.