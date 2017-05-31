I’m anticipating starting to write my Autobiography real soon, tentatively to be titled ‘The Life of Reilly’ a catchy title don’t you think? Yes I’m at that time in my life when one starts to reflect on The Past and some of the accomplishments achieved throughout one’s life. However, we must always keep in mind, that as the Great Baseball Legend Yogi Berra is famous for saying “It ain’t over till it’s over” ….no it ain’t! …pardon my bad grammar.

No one’s life is over on Planet Earth until the day of their transition into the next phase of Everlasting Life. So right up to the day we do this, pass on to the other side, as many refer to it, we should still be achieving goals and objectives, for that’s what success is all about, the continual achievement of goals and objectives.

Now what happens to a whole lot of people, is that they achieve a certain degree of success and just sit back on their laurels, so to speak and in so many cases start to rot. That to me is indeed very sad to observe for I’m quite sure everyone can go on achieving worthwhile goals right up to the moment of their transition. Yes My Friend, as today’s title puts it ‘Your Story Is Not Over’ ….no it’s not! So get out of your ‘It’s Over Mode’ and simply start to live again!

Yes My Friend, ‘Your Story Is Not Over’ after all, many of the World’s Greatest People achieved some of their greatest accomplishments during their, what we refer to as ‘Senior Years’. Don’t forget “It Ain’t Over, Til It’s Over” and it’s quite definitely not over for you yet. So start setting goals and do something real special today which will add to the legacy you’ll leave behind.

THINK ABOUT IT!

