The Bible admonishes us to honor the king, love the brotherhood and worship God

Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs. [Proverbs 10:12]





The results of the general election held on May 10, 2017 gave the Free National Movement a resounding victory, and thus their right and privilege to convene a new Parliament on May 24, when the Speech from the Throne, read by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, went forth to the nation. Indeed, it was a call to national attention. And since it was, I too attended — hat and gloves in tow!

I had a very good position and sat next to a young lady whose very beautiful three-quarter broad brimmed hat was more resplendent in the color that bespoke her political allegiance. Greeting her, and from the warm response, immediately my inner man agreed that she was not all dress, hat and gown, but a person with a people’s personality. She said with a burst of laughter that she worked hard to be at the ceremony and when she said the constituency she was from, I told her that she had “earned her wings!” To me, it seemed that we were friends forever as we chatted back and forth. She told me her name was Elaine and there was praise and thanks to God for her family, both as a maiden and a married woman.

My secretary, Mrs. Evans, also attended the ceremony, and so we both went to the reception following at Government House. What a sight it was to see all the beautifully attired ladies and gentlemen among the well-kept flowers of the garden. Then it was the time for the governor general and the prime minister to take the stairs down to the Lower Garden. I was very near the bottom of the steps, and as such, got a good view. Standing not too far away was a brown-skinned gentleman without curly hair. I greeted him, even though I could not call his name if you paid me. In his response he took a look down at me and asked me, “What you doing here?” “Why?” I replied, and he told me straight up that it was because I am a PLP.

Believe me, as dressed as I was, I understood how Cinderella felt when the clock struck 12 as she ran from the ball. Wow! Some people hate for life, even though the person hated may be in some lonesome graveyard. Wow!

Dear readers, we may take it as trite, but there is a serious and deadly enemy that is growing among us as a people, and if we do not repent and begin to show more love, knowing to disagree is not to hate, we will surely implode culturally as a people.

Imagine, it is difficult with many from both sides of the political divide to come together to promote and celebrate the wish of the people.

The Bible admonishes us to honor the king, love the brotherhood and worship God. Let the king be the king and let God be God. The people are like the sheep of the pasture and all leaders will have to account to God for their care and protection.

To treat the people with disdain, no love or respect comes to the heavenly attention of God. Not only is this true of national leaders, but also of parents; and as you take care and rear your children, so will your joy or sorrow be.

This is no time to get even, but to get better. We must advance with those who will be profitable for the good of generations yet unborn. We must count the cost, chart the course and run the race with diligence, zeal, fervor and love, not for the few but the many.

It is my prayer that we banish the evil sin of hatred that is pulling us to the abyss of sin and degradation.

Arise, Bahamians; adorn your national attire of goodness, meekness, truth and honesty and let us make these islands of the sea the best little place on planet Earth.





