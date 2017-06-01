Three important lessons

Effectiveness: In the past year as I traveled I would often speak with pastors and ask how their ministries were doing. Almost immediately they would begin talking about church attendance. One pastor went extensively into reasons why he felt his numbers were not higher. I finally had to ask him how the church was doing, not how many people were at services. I then rephrased the question. Are the people growing? Is your ministry having an impact? Are people’s lives being transformed? Is the community positively impacted by your presence?

He said absolutely, that they were seeing tremendous growth in people and people’s lives were improving. To which I said, his church is effective, and effectiveness is the true measure of success.

I told him that he could have a church full of demons that were not improving their lives and making his miserable, or he could have a smaller group making significant progress and impact.

When your ministry is making people better, it does not matter how many people you have, because your job is to fill the people in the room, not the room with people.

Courage: When Moses died, God made a statement to Joshua that is a most powerful leadership lesson. He said, “Moses, my servant, is dead”.

Then He said to Joshua, “Be strong and of good courage.”

Later He said to Joshua only, “Be strong and courageous.”

Then He repeated the same refrain again, “Be strong and of good courage.”

God was saying to Joshua, ‘Buddy, you are the one now, and if you are going to succeed, you will have to be very familiar with this word courage.’

Do you get the message?

If you are a leader you will need a heavy dose of courage. You will be hated, debated, lied about, mischaracterized, mistreated, abused, doubted, questioned, rebuked, scorned and slandered.

If you are not courageous, you will not make it. But if you have courage, you will be unbroken, outspoken, certified original — not a token.

Courage means you focus on your mission, your vision and your assignment, no matter who is for or against you.

Without courage, you will listen to the noise and become distracted. You will believe that it is about you or that people have something personal against you. That is not the case. It comes with the territory. A true and effective leader is courageous in the face of every challenge. Remember, if you are a leader today be courageous.

The value of mistakes: Have you ever made a mistake as a leader? The answer is, we have all made mistakes. This is true, but do we all understand the valuable lessons mistakes can carry, even when the mistake has caused us great pain?

It is inevitable that you will make mistakes as a leader, and it is inevitable that more people will hear about it and you will be criticized more, simply because as a leader you are more visible. If you are visible and vocal, people will take delight in pointing out your mistakes and your previous words on the subject.

Mistakes are valuable because of several things; they cause a sudden, forcible introspection that can lead to changes that will make you infinitely better and more prepared for future mistakes Mistakes can also increase your value, because if you have learned the valuable lesson(s) from your mistakes, you are much more secure and prepared for future mistakes.

Some of my mistakes have been building blocks that I now cherish and revisit to remind myself of my growth. As much as we would like to never make a mistake again, life makes this impossible. You will certainly make mistakes and you must be certain to learn and grow from your mistakes so you not only grow stronger, but you are able to share with others who are about to make the same mistakes, the lessons you have learned along the way.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.