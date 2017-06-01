I guess that if you ask them, most people have or certainly have had at some time in their life, dreams about where they’d like to be and what they’d like to be doing in their life in the future. However, due to circumstances and many unknown factors, so many seem to lose sight of the exciting goals they set when they were young, excited about life, and adventurous.

Now many have a series of goals that they’ve actually achieved and a new set of dreams are in their mind relative to the future. So to all of those who do in fact have dreams for the future swirling around in their fertile mind, I say to you in all sincerity, are your dreams too small? Well, are they?

You see I have found that over the years a whole lot of people hold themselves back by their relatively small thinking. That’s right, we so often hold ourselves back by not believing that we are capable of achieving anything bigger. However, over the years of my own life, as I look back in retrospect, I did not believe that I could achieve certain things. Yes, my goals were too small, as I did not fully understand the gifts in the form of talents that the Creator had actually given me. So in my youth, my dreams — of which I had many — were indeed small, but nevertheless exciting goals. Now how about you, once again I ask you — are your dreams too small?

Yes, today I want you to re-evaluate your life, re-assess your talents and capabilities and perhaps start to dream big about your future life, across the board. You do have some very unique, special talents and are quite capable of doing great things in the future. So dream big, believe in yourself, and set out anew today to have an outstanding future.

• Think about it!

