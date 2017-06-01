Disciples bear witness

“Therefore it is necessary to choose one of the men who have been with us the whole time the Lord Jesus went in and out among us, beginning from John’s baptism to the time when Jesus was taken up from us. For one of these must become a witness with us of his resurrection. So they proposed two men: Joseph called Barsabbas (also known as Justus) and Matthias. Then they prayed, ‘Lord, you know everyone’s heart. Show us which of these two you have chosen to take over this apostolic ministry, which Judas left to go where he belongs.’ Then they cast lots, and the lot fell on Matthias; so he was added to the 11 apostles.” [Acts 1:21-26]

Jesus had many disciples. From among the many, He chose 12 apostles. These 12 men became His inner circle. They were constantly with Him. They saw how He lived and observed how He interacted with and treated people.

Of the 12 whom Jesus chose, one went contrary. He was Judas, the one who betrayed the Lord. When Judas realized the folly of his action, he went out and took his own life.

After Judas killed himself, the apostles were one short. Consequently, they decided to choose another to fill Judas’ spot. They chose Matthias.

What is the qualification of an apostle? Peter clarifies this in the above text. “It is necessary to choose one of the men who have been with us the whole time the Lord Jesus went in and out among us, beginning from John’s baptism to the time when Jesus was taken up from us.”

An apostle must have been present with Jesus during His ministry. He would have witnessed Jesus’ complete ministry. That includes His baptism, His ministry through the region, His miracles, His arrest and trial, His crucifixion, His resurrection and ascension.

Why was this necessary? The disciples were to bear witness about all that Jesus had said and done. In carrying out the mission Jesus had given to them, they could not say, “I heard” or Someone told me”. No, they had to be able to say, “I heard the master say this” and “I saw Him do the miracles that He did. I saw him come back from the grave”.

Apostles were true witnesses to all that Jesus said and did. That is why Jesus set them apart and called them apostles.

One may query, then, how Paul called himself an apostle, even though he was not with Jesus during his ministry. It is true. Paul was not in the company of the apostles during Jesus’ ministry.

In fact, Paul was ‘hell bent’ on destroying the early church. He obtained letters from the religious authorities to detain and arrest anyone calling upon the name of Jesus.

It was during his journey to Damascus to arrest followers of Jesus that his apostolic journey began. During his journey, he had a face-to-face encounter with Jesus.

From Damascus, Paul went into the Arabian Desert, where he received instructions into the ministry of Jesus by Jesus Christ himself. He writes in Galatians 1:12, “I did not receive it from any man, nor was I taught it; rather, I received it by revelation from Jesus Christ.” He states further in Galatians 1: 15-17, “But when God, who set me apart from birth and called me by His grace, was pleased to reveal His son in me so that I might preach Him among the Gentiles, I did not consult any man, nor did I go up to Jerusalem to see those who were apostles before I was, but I went immediately into Arabia and later returned to Damascus.”

During the early church, no one outside of those appointed by Jesus; Matthias, appointed by the apostles; and Paul, who was appointed by Jesus, called themselves apostles. Why? They were not called as eyewitnesses.

We who follow in the train of the apostles are not apostles. We carry on the apostolic ministry, but we are not apostles. Amen.





• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.