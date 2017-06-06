Ten things to look for in a construction contract

Construction contracts may be long or short, drawn up by an architect or a lawyer or taken from the internet. They may be used for a small house or a huge resort. The parties may be old friends or virtual strangers. In every case, there are certain principles that define the relationship between the owner and the contractor that help to prevent confusion and misunderstandings.

Donald Cartwright, my architectural mentor and an excellent contract administrator, advised that to avoid a bad contractual relationship, the contract should assume that everything that could go wrong would go wrong, and to make the contract provide remedies for the anticipated issues. The following ten items usually accomplish that:

1. Who are the parties?

• The owner;

• The contractor.

2. What is the project?

• What exactly does the owner expect the contractor to provide and how is it defined (e.g. drawings and specifications).

3. What are the terms of the contract?

• The contract sum;

• The contract time.

4. Who will administer the contract on the owner’s behalf?

• The architect or project manager.

5. Responsibilities of the parties

• What the contractor expects from the owner;

• What the owner expects from the contractor.

6. The procedures

• Quality control: acceptance/rejection of work;

• Cost control: payment schedule; cost/payment for changes; payment only for accepted work; retention;

• Time control: extensions of time; penalties or liquidated damages.

7. Protections under the contract

• Insurances.

8. Termination

• By the owner;

• By the contractor.

9. Dispute resolution

10. Interpretation by Bahamian law

While it may be a generalization, most projects that end in controversy do so as a result of an ill-conceived or incomplete construction contract or of an owner’s decision to ignore the agreed procedures. The key to the reduction of the number of problem projects, both public and private, is the commitment to the use of proper construction contracts.

• Patrick Rahming & Associates is a full service design firm providing architectural, planning and design services throughout The Bahamas and the northern Caribbean. Visit our website at www.pradesigns.com and like our Facebook page. Our mission is to help our clients turn their design problems into completed projects through a process of guided decision-making, responsible environmental advice and expert project administration.