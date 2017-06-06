Let me commence here today by asking you a simple question which I want you to answer candidly. Now here goes with the question — do you often get frustrated? Are you inclined to lose your temper a whole lot when people annoy you? Well my friend, what’s your honest answer to that very important question? If the answer is a resounding yes, and I feel it will be with a whole lot of people who are perhaps short on patience, well then let me introduce you to, as today’s title puts it, the power of deep breaths.

Now let me tell you my valued readers, in all honesty, that when I was much younger I was forever getting frustrated and losing my temper which led me to get a duodenal ulcer, which ultimately resulted in me having half of my stomach removed at the young age of 20, which affects me health-wise right up to today. Thank God later in life, I learned that losing one’s cool, was not in fact cool at all. That’s right, when you keep on losing your temper you are hurting yourself and your health.

So the next time you start to get annoyed, just take a couple of deep breaths which believe me will assist you in an extremely positive way to calm down, to relax and thus return to normal. Once you’ve calmed down, you’ll be able to have a very successful day, believe me.

Yes my friend, thank God I finally learned to control my emotions, rather than allowing them to control me. I learned the power of deep breaths, and I trust that you too will do likewise. A strong, positive, calm person will achieve and indeed attain a very successful life a whole lot quicker than a “hot head” who’s always out of control and angry — believe me.

