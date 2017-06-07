What’s the most striking thing about the new budget? Just how similar it is to the old budget. Look at it and you will see spending at or above the same level. You will find revenue at or slightly above the same level, from the same types of taxes and fees. The deficit is at or above the same levels projected in the past. Surprised? You should not be. The Bahamas' government budget is a difference of relatively small margins. On a good day, 75 percent of the budget has been committed from previous years. On a bad day – and that’s many days – it’s as much as 80 percent. In election years, those fixed commitments combined with election spending can exhaust as much as 90 percent of a government's spending capacity. In other words, the administration may change but, for the immediate future, the government stays the same.

The new administration had little time to prepare a budget truly in its image. At best, it relied on the guidance of bureaucrats on the permanent pay roll who have competing interests: the need to absolve themselves of any responsibility for real or perceived sins and the need to show cooperation with the new administration as it tries to avoid new ones. In most instances, the first budget of a new administration is one that bends toward safety, crafted more in the image of the bureaucrats than the new governors, hence the sameness of the difference. Almost the same words, same numbers, and rationale. The biggest difference is the description of the fiscal sins and who gets blamed for them.

But don't despair. Next year there will be some difference; perhaps even at midyear. The difference will not likely be transformative, but it will reflect more of the new administration’s priorities, provided all goes well. Electors voted for big change, but they had better be patient because it will be slow in coming. It will not be because the Minnis administration doesn't want to make big changes, but rather, because it cannot afford to do them. The money just ain’t there, and, barring a big windfall, it will not be there anytime soon. Yet there is hope.

The government has some money to spend. The government always has some money to spend. Forget all that "broke" talk; there is some money somewhere, borrowed or not. It may not be as much as it wants to spend, but there is some to spend. What the Minnis adminstration has to do is make that spending count. Make some stuff better for large numbers of people. Clean up Nassau and keep it clean. Pave those bad roads and maintain them. Keep the power on all summer. Make sure many more kids have summer jobs. Make sure schools are ready for our kids in September and have teachers and supplies they need; let technology be your aid. Make sure the hospital has enough medicines. Make it easier for businesses to set up, stay up and wind up. Spend some money promoting investments in Freeport. Do all possible to help Baha Mar and all resorts to succeed. Expand Fresh Start, Jump Start and Self-starter. If they do these and other, not so big things, they will have an impact.

The big things need time and resources; work on them steadily. Do not let 12 months pass and people are asking, ‘Where the money gone?’ Let them see it, feel it and experience it. That is the change that a similar budget by a different administration can bring.

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.