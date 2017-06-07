Crying alone

In her wonderful literary work ‘Solitude’ Ella Wheeler Wilcox said this which has become over the years a very famous quote “Laugh and the whole world laughs with you. Weep and you weep alone.” …oh how true that unfortunately is. It translates to me like this. When you’re happy and on top of the world, so to speak, laughing as you experience one great success after another everyone wants to be your friend and laugh a lot with you. However, when you experience the inevitable failures in life, when you’re down and depressed, crying inwardly or outwardly, no one wants to know you, you’re alone in your pain weeping. This is sad, but alas true.

I’ve found that when someone calls me when I’m a bit down they don’t really wish to listen to my problems, rather they immediately start listing theirs. So in a nutshell, when we cry, when we weep, we usually do it alone, and I believe this is not healthy. Everybody should have at least one good, reliable friend or relative with whom they can share their darkest moments. It’s not healthy to grieve, to cry alone. Everyone should have at least one close friend, relative or counselor whom they can go to in confidence and share all of their problems with in an open, safe, atmosphere. This person needs to be a good listener and a very compassionate type of individual who will just listen quietly and then hopefully comfort you

Now crying is a most important exercise to engage in, in times of grief, it’s very beneficial as it allows one to get rid of and out into the open a person’s bottled up emotions. The body also releases toxins in the tears which flow liberally during times of frustration, pain and loss. So cry by all means to release your emotions when you’re down; however, it’s nice and beneficial to have someone to share your tears with.

