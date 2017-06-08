A new era and generation of political leaders

Defeated former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s fabled bridge to the future was constructed with rhetorical saccharine and confected can’t. It was bound to collapse from the weight of its manufactured conceit.

The designers and builders of the bridge may have taken inspiration from the weavers who stitched together the emperor’s new clothes in the famed Hans Christian Andersen short story.

Christie’s empty talk of being a bridge was always fluff. It was intended to deflect from his true desire to remain in power as long as possible, no matter the rickety and creaking state of the increasingly dilapidated bridge, which eventually collapsed.

Most in his party never saw Christie as a bridge. They tolerated him because of their political calculations and needs. When the bridge finally collapsed on May 10 last, most of his colleagues were among the rubble and collateral damage.

Christie’s PLP was incapable of embracing change and a new generation of leaders. Along with a throwback generation of oligarchs and mandarins, he remained at the helm of a party fiercely resistant to change.

When a change wave hit the party at the recent election, many PLPs were in a state of shock. For most Bahamians the vote was not a choice “between the lesser of two evils”. Quite a number of PLPs still do not get the magnitude of the loss.

The vote was a choice between a loathed Christie and PLP, and the potential for change and a new direction under the FNM. PLPs should not be mistaken: This was not just a vote against Christie.

It was also a vote against a party that tolerated Christie. And tolerated Cabinet colleagues embroiled in scandal, corruption and glaring conflicts of interest.

The belligerent and arrogant manner in which Christie ran for re-election as party leader disgusted many Bahamians. His triumphalist statement after his re-election revealed a leader who intended to cling to power.

The PLP’s slapdash and laughable attempt to plaster over its outdated and creaking image with a sugarcoating of a few new faces did not wash with the public. Most people saw through the veneer of the empty gambit.

The mostly empty auditorium at the University of The Bahamas when Christie went to speak before the election was a warning sign that young people especially had already turned against Christie and the PLP.

Scores of young Bahamians in traditional PLP strongholds upended the party’s time-worn political strategy and narrative. These young Bahamians wanted something new, including a new generation of leaders.

They punished the PLP for taking them for granted and for deploying the same playbook that had used their parents and grandparents as political pawns and props. Quite a number of their parents and grandparents also turned on the PLP.

In contrast to Christie and the PLP, the FNM and its Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis appreciated that 2017 was a change election. Bahamians were desperate for new faces and talent in the political arena.

In response, the FNM ran a slate of mostly new candidates, including National Security Minister and MP for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames and Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for North Abaco Darren Henfield. Both men enjoy impressive resumes.

With the FNM base coalescing around Minnis, the party presented itself as a unified front and as the party of change and a new direction. The party nominated a number of young candidates, including in Bains and Grants Town, South Abaco, Exuma and St. Barnabas.

With a party leader relatively new to politics and an overwhelmingly new slate of candidates, the FNM was able to undercut the DNA’s appeal as something new.

Ironically, many Bahamians had already grown tired of DNA Leader Branville McCartney, even as his party was still marketing itself as a new alternative to the PLP and the FNM.

Those who went to the FNM’s rallies during the election contest were impressed with the number of young people at the rallies. There were often more youth and young adults at the rallies than older adults. It seemed that all of a sudden a wave of younger Bahamians was politically coming of age.

On Election Day 2017 the youth wave crashed the PLP as the FNM surged to office in a tidal wave of change, buoyed by the votes of a new generation of Bahamians.

Prime Minister Minnis reflected the voice and votes of this generation in his appointments to the Senate, his Cabinet and of parliamentary secretaries.

He noted at the swearing-in of his Cabinet: “Because I want effective and meaningful change and a strong team, it is essential that my Cabinet include a new generation of leaders as well as ministers with experience in government...

“A number of ministers previously served in Parliament, either as senator or as a member of Parliament. However, the majority of the Cabinet are new to Parliament.”

At the swearing-in of senators he observed: “In due course, I will advise the appointments to various government boards and councils. These appointments will reflect a tremendous diversity of Bahamian talent and experience.

“I am especially excited to invite a new generation of young people to serve on government boards. They will bring new energy, new ideas and a new perspective.”

The prime minister also noted: “There are many talented Bahamians, including those in their 20s, 30s and 40s and 50s and 60s, who have never been tapped before for public service.

“The commonwealth of talent that the people’s government will call to service includes the rich pool of talent of the Bahamian diaspora around the world. I will call on Bahamians from all walks of life and experience to help chart and steer our Bahamas in a new direction.

“To make this truly a people’s government, it us up to we, the people, to do the hard work of democracy in a spirit of unity.”

The FNM currently enjoys the favor and best wishes of most Bahamians, including young people. But it should take none of this for granted. It will have to work hard to maintain the goodwill of those whose trust it now enjoys, a trust that can easily be squandered through arrogance and by becoming disconnected from voters.

In his maiden speech in the House of Assembly, Centreville MP Reece Chipman displayed a number of qualities necessary for public service.

He was prepared and did not display the show horse mentality and bombast to which some new MPs are prone. Chipman remained humbled in his remarks. In the end, the work horse always outpaces the show horse.

Chipman offered specific ideas for constituency and community service. He proved eloquent and passionate. Those given to theatrics should note the choice of his language and tone, both of which prove more enduring than volume and verbiage.

As the Minnis administration considers the numerous appointments to government boards and councils it should look to the scores of talented Bahamians who would be delighted to offer public service. This includes many younger Bahamians, who have much to offer.

In blending experience and new talent and faces on government boards, the FNM will be honoring its pledge to utilize the talent of a broad cross-section of Bahamians, who now have renewed hope for their country, and hope as well for a new direction.

