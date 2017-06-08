There is no use resisting

“Upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

– Matthew 16:18

Because of the influx of African Americans from the south seeking a better quality of life, higher wages and better job opportunities, the eastside of Detroit became overpopulated, forcing many newcomers to seek housing on the westside. For several months, people on the westside met in homes for prayer and song, because of their desire for religious services, and they discussed the establishment of a neighborhood church. Thus on May 27, 1917, Hartford Memorial Baptist Church was organized.

The church has a rich cultural legacy dating back to the early 1950s when Paul Robeson sang during the McCarthy era, even though he was banned from making public appearances. Roland Hayes and Jessye Norman had also sung at Hartford Church, accompanied by the beautiful sounds of the newly installed Petty-Madden organ. In October 1989, in conjunction with the University of Michigan, the final round of the International Organ Performance Competition was held at Hartford with David Hurd as a commissioned composer and adjudicator. Hartford Church has had a longstanding history of promoting the arts, social causes, and the struggle for equal justice.

In December 1986 the committee recommended that a new instrument be placed in the chancel, taking full advantage of the available space, and that the funds be raised as one component of the broader capital funds campaign then being announced. The church approved this recommendation and the trustees chose the firm of Petty Madden Organbuilders, Inc., of Hopewell, New Jersey, to design and build the new instrument. The specification was developed through consultation between James Abbington, then minister of music at Hartford, Dr. James Kibbie and Petty Madden. A few years ago, James Abbington gave an organ recital at the cathedral here in our country.

The choirs of the church have gained the respect of Athens because of their intelligence and of Jerusalem because of their spirituality. This wonderfully creative combination of competence and conviction is what makes them so unique.

I love churches, and, believe me, when I travel, I include the great cathedrals of the world. And so, as I wrote previously, it was my joy on Mother’s Day to be in the audience at St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, for a guest organist from the Netherlands to carry us to heavenly realms by a rendition of those musicals the Creator loaned to us for a foretaste of what is in store for us in gloryland.

Whenever I am in Detroit I always visit Hartford, the church of my sister Fanny, to hear the Reverend Dr. Charles Adams III deliver the Word of God in grand style. It was he that gave the prayer at Rosa Parks’ funeral.

Apart from this being the 100th anniversary of Hartford Memorial, I must confess that, as I look at the results of our recent general election, I conclude that the church got the victory. Why? Not so much because Dr. Hubert Minnis won, but, to me, because he is Catholic and knows the great teachings of the church — humility, submissiveness, not given to rowdiness, discipline, focus, respect for womanhood, desire for knowledge and prayers for wisdom.

As I have said before, this is no time to become bitter, only better. God knows that we need to do a lot to make our country what it ought to be. Leave the sun, sand and sea out of it, for we rate very high, but the total cultural and patriotic love for the land of our birth must be given priority. This is where the church of the living God must play the leading role. This is no time for theatrics and the likes when it comes to worshipping God, for the Bible tells us that this is the time when the true worshippers must worship the Father in spirit and in truth.

Dear readers, if before we only took going to church as a ritual and form of fashion, with fashion being on parade, then we must cease and desist, for the time is late in the day and night is on its way. Those who were only wearing masks and were not serious must stop, for these are perilous times in which we live.

No use resisting, because Jesus himself declared that the gates of hell cannot win against the church for it is founded on the rock, Christ Jesus himself! As for me, I join the Psalmist David, “And I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever and ever!”

