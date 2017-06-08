Billion dollar question — God’s (Kingdom) economic system versus world systems

Of the 195 countries in the world only eight countries have a budget surplus — 187 countries run an annual deficit. Most countries have ballooning deficits and increasing debt to GDP (gross domestic product) ratios. One percent of the people in the world control 99 percent of the world’s resources. There are eight individuals who collectively have more money than half of the world’s poor (over 1 billion) people. Can you believe that this is the status of our planet? Simply unbelievable. How could we have such a global economic mess, and is this God’s plan or man’s?

Did you know that there are enough resources in the world for everyone on the planet to have more than enough? There is no logical reason for poverty anywhere on the earth. The earth is full of resources and there is adequate supply. The earth was designed from the beginning to be replenishing — to continually reproduce so that we never run out. Man, animals, plants all reproduce and replenish the earth. So why is there massive poverty on earth? Why is it that over 1 billion live on less than $2 per day? Why is it that the poorest countries in the world have the most natural resources, particularly the sub-Saharan African region? The answer lies in leadership and philosophy. Poor leadership inhibits distribution and equity, and none of the economic philosophies in the world today adequately represent what God designed. This is not God’s plan, because there are some basic principles that govern God’s economic system. These principles are:

• Everything to sustain earth is already on earth.

• Stewardship results in equity.

• God expects and rewards productivity.

• God’s system is based upon circulation and not hoarding.

• The Book of Acts shows the formula for economic success. “No one had need because all who had gave to those who did not have.” [Acts 4.34]

So what is the solution to economic challenges on earth and in our local environment? It is very simple, but we have complicated it exponentially. Our system should be reorganized so that everyone receives a basic living through earning or provision of living resources. But in order to receive this, one must be productive. Resources should never be given away to people who are idle unless they are incapacitated. Humans were not designed to be idle. In fact, the Bible admonishes that, “If a man does not work, he should not eat!”

Productivity is essential. Everyone should be doing something because idleness is unfruitful. Jesus championed this theme on many occasions in His parables. The parable of the talents is of particular note because it focused on being productive at every level, no matter how much or little one has.

The second step is equitable distribution. The problem in the world today is not resources — it is distribution. One man has $30 billion personally in the bank, which is greater than the GDP of several countries. If his money remains out of circulation then the world system is essentially undergoing financial constipation because everything is backed up in one area, or is concentrated in small pockets, benefiting no one. If the individual with $30 billion puts $20 billion into circulation he could personally eliminate poverty in several countries. There has to be a way and a system put in place where persons with excess, especially massive excess, return some of that excess into circulation to achieve equity. Why can’t a fund be created to build houses globally to ensure that people have adequate, basic housing? I know there are arguments about capitalism and socialism and the other “isms”, but the truth is it can work if we have the will to work it. The problem is visionary leadership.

There is a growing movement worldwide for the “living wage” concept, which essentially says that everyone should have their basic needs provided for at a minimum level so there is no abject poverty. Healthcare should be universal also, because persons should not have to choose between income and death. Healthcare should not be by privilege because we are not unequal people. This only makes sense and is obviously what Jesus implied. It was what the first disciples in the early church did and it is what we should be doing today. It will take tremendous leadership fortitude and a paradigm shift in economic philosophy, but this is very attainable if we have the will. Do we stick with the current world’s economic system, which is a proven failure of epic proportions, or do we embrace the Kingdom economy, which is guaranteed to produce equitable results? Think about these things.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.