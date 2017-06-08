Problems = opportunities

In my “Broaden Your Horizons” series of lectures which I taped for PBS TV in the states and which aired from coast to coast across America on PBS stations, Module #7 dealt extensively with problems and problem solving. The very first point which I highlighted in that lecture was the Webster’s Dictionary definition of the word problem which goes like this — a problem is a matter proposed for solution — so this highlights the fact that every problem, no matter how serious and unsolvable it may appear to be when initially being made aware of it, does indeed have a solution.

Once you understand this undeniable fact of life, the next thing you need to be aware of is that you have the ability to solve all of your problems — yes you do, as long as you don’t try to avoid, deny or run away from your problems like a whole lot of people try to do, unsuccessfully of course.

Like for example, when some people are faced with a serious problem they try to drown it in alcohol. But my friend, this does not work, believe me, as I’ve been there and done that. When you drink alcohol to try to forget your problems, the next day they’re still there staring you straight in the face, and into the bargain you’ve now got an additional problem, as you simply feel awful due to your terrible hangover. So please do not resort to this kind of completely irrational behavior when faced with problems, as it will only make things much worse.

So what have we learned here today? Well number one — all problems have solutions. Number two — you have the ability to solve all of your problems. But here’s number three as the title of this particular article puts it, problems equal opportunities — yes they do. I guarantee, that if you face up to your problems and solve them one by one, they will indeed present to you a wonderful opportunity to advance further along the proverbial road to success.

