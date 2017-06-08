The Spirit ignites us

“When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place. Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them. Some, however, made fun of them and said, ‘They have had too much wine.’

“Then Peter stood up with the 11, raised his voice and addressed the crowd: ‘Fellow Jews and all of you who live in Jerusalem, let me explain this to you; listen carefully to what I say. These men are not drunk, as you suppose. It’s only nine in the morning! No, this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel’.”

– Acts 2:1-4, 13-17

On Sunday past we celebrated Pentecost Sunday. This season is the longest in the church year. It represents one half of the entire church year. During this season we study the Christian life. We consider what Jesus Christ means for our everyday thoughts and actions.

The word Pentecost is a transliteration of a Hellenistic or Greek word Pentekoste, meaning “50th”. It falls on the 50th day after Easter. Our Lord Jesus Christ sent the Holy Spirit upon His disciples, just as He had promised.

The Hebrew festival Feast of Weeks took place 50 days after the Feast Passover. In Leviticus 23:15-21, the Lord gave instructions for the people to celebrate the Feast of Weeks. They were to count off 50 days from Passover, then assemble in Jerusalem to give thanks to the Lord. This was one of the major feasts for the Israelites.

Consequently, on that first day of Pentecost, Jerusalem was bursting with Jewish people. They had returned from all parts of the world to celebrate the Feast of Weeks.

The apostles were assembled together in a secluded place awaiting their power. When the Spirit came, the disciples were ignited with power from the Lord. Jesus had told them to wait in Jerusalem for that power.

Therefore, on the day of Pentecost, the Spirit infused them with a power far greater than any they had ever imagined. On the day of Pentecost they were all of one accord.

This miraculous power had come to them at Jerusalem. Yes, Jerusalem, the place where prophets died and the place where the people had committed a most dishonorable injustice to Christ.

As the Spirit led them, the disciples began to proclaim the word of God boldly. They did so speaking in languages that were foreign to them.

When the people first heard them, they attributed what appeared to be a great commotion to the disciples having too much alcohol to drink. However, Peter began to speak and explain to them that they were not drunk and, furthermore, it was too early in the morning to be inebriated.

As the people listened more closely, they realized that they were hearing the disciples speak in their own native tongues. They could all understand what was being said because it was being proclaimed to them in a language that was common to them.

On the first day of Pentecost more than 3,000 souls were added to the church. Many scholars credited the day of Pentecost as the beginning of the Christian Church.

The Spirit remains present in the world today. He gathers and calls us to faith. The Spirit of truth causes us to believe in Christ, the son of the living God. Through Him we believe in the incarnation, the life of our Lord, His death, and resurrection.

He gives us the power to believe that Jesus is the Son of God and that He is our Lord and Savior. The Spirit had given the disciples the faith to believe in the resurrection and the unity of faith to preach deliverance on the day of Pentecost.

The Spirit ignites us. Once we are infused with the power, we become restless to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Our mission becomes clear. Like the disciples, we become bold to speak this gospel.

Without the Spirit of truth we cannot believe. We cannot call God our Father and Jesus our Lord and Savior. Martin Luther explains in the third article of the Apostles’ Creed, (Luther’s Small Catechism): “I believe that I cannot, by my own reason or strength, believe in Jesus Christ, my Lord, or come to Him; but the Holy Spirit has called me by the Gospel, enlightened me with His gifts, sanctified and kept me in the true faith.” Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau