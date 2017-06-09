I was listening to a program on TV recently and Geraldo Rivera, in talking about a particular subject, actually I think it was the media or some portions of the media in the U.S., used the phrase that is the title of this particular article in referring to some journalists and media outlets. Geraldo said that they were hooked on “the dope of denial”. I thought to myself at the time, a whole lot of people spread throughout the entire world are suffering from this very serious malady, mainly the dope of denial.

I wrote an article recently about problems and problem-solving, however, as we all know quite well, you can’t start to solve a problem until you first at least admit to a problem. I remember well another quote pertaining to problems by James Kettering, who said, “A problem well stated is half solved.” That is so true.

The very first thing that we must do when we have a problem of any kind is to face up to it and admit that we do have a problem. Of course it’s at this point that so many are in denial about the problem. Let’s take an example to illustrate this important point. Let’s say someone has a serious problem with alcohol, as this person consumes copious amounts each and every day and is on their way to becoming an alcoholic. So many of these kinds of people will verbally deny that they have a problem. But my friend, until that person admits to their problem, as long as he or she is in a state of denial, nothing can be done about it.

Yes my friend, before you can stop any bad, destructive habits like taking drugs or drinking alcohol to excess, a person must first and foremost get off the dope of denial and openly admit to their problem. Once an open admittance has been made then, and only then, can a solution be found to solve the problem.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.