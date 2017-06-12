Why the FNM won the 2017 election, pt. 2

“People never lie so much as after a hunt, during a war or before an election.” – Otto von Bismarck

The general election of 2017 is history, and the Free National Movement (FNM) has handily vanquished the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). We believe that the 2017 election will be studied by political pundits, students of politics and change analysts for many years to come.

Notwithstanding the suggestions by some in the PLP not to spend too much time analyzing what went wrong, we believe that anyone who does not learn from their mistakes is bound to repeat them. Hence, serious, sober and soul-searching scrutiny is essential. Furthermore, a review of this election, without its historical context, will not afford future generations of Bahamians an essential framework within which these elections took place.

In part one of this series, we noted that, across the length and breadth of this country, many strong, long-standing PLP supporters and an even more significant number of undecided voters completely lost faith in the Christie administration, inclusive of some ministers who did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted and without any kind of sanction whatsoever from their leader.

We examined the extreme expectations that were created by PLP hyperbole and promises during the 2012 general election. We also noted that, very early in his administration, Perry Christie spent considerable political capital on the ill-fated gaming referendum that was overwhelmingly unpalatable to the electorate.

Finally, we recalled that the government consistently extended certain privileges and concessions to foreigners that they withheld from Bahamians. The PLP’s promise of “putting Bahamians first” was viewed by many Bahamians as nothing more than an empty political campaign promise.

This week, we would like to continue to Consider this... Why did the FNM win the general election of 2017?

We will examine BAMSI, the interference of a minister in the judicial process, the ill-conceived Chinese fishing proposal, and the Rubis oil spill debacle.

BAMSI

Early in the last administration, the government sought to proactively address the important issue of food security by establishing the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

This was an important and progressive initiative by the government for at least two reasons. Firstly, it decisively addressed the need to reduce the country’s dependence on $1 billion of food imports annually, an unsustainable long-term proposition. The government’s objective was to ultimately reduce our food import bill by 50 percent.

Secondly, BAMSI sought to diversify the Bahamian economy and to augment its decades-long dependence on the twin pillars of tourism and financial services by increasing the country’s output of both agriculture and marine products.

Notwithstanding the positives of this initiative, BAMSI quickly gathered negative press, initially precipitated by a major fire in January 2015 at the male dormitories on the BAMSI campus and then by questions that were never adequately answered by the government on the project cost and the adequacy of the insurance of the damaged dormitories.

Despite repeated promises to provide an accounting of the true cost of BAMSI, which was initially pegged at $23 million as of October 2014 by former Prime Minister Christie, as well as questions on the loss resulting from the fire, a final comprehensive accounting of the actual funds that were spent on this investment was never provided. This deafening silence contributed to the narrative of the government’s lack of transparency on this and other matters.

Ministerial interference in the judiciary

In March 2015, former Minister V. Alfred Gray admitted that he had a conversation with a Mayaguana Island administrator (a magistrate) about a judicial matter. Gray, the former member of Parliament for MICAL, admitted that he told the local magistrate that the latter could release, on bail, a man convicted of a crime.

The administrator confirmed that he released a convict outright, and not on bail, "after an order came forth". The administrator detailed the conversations and reported that he freed the convicted person after the second conversation he had with Gray.

In response, then Prime Minister Christie said: "As a result of this development, Minister Gray has invited me to relieve him of his ministerial responsibility for local government pending the outcome of the police investigation. In all circumstances, I consider that this is the correct thing to do." However, Gray remained as minister of agriculture and marine resources.

There were continuing nagging questions: Had Gray obstructed justice? Should the matter have been referred to police? Should the prime minister have fired Gray as a Cabinet minister?

There was a general feeling that allowing Gray to remain a Cabinet minister brought our system of governance into disrepute and that the prime minister should have defended the constitution instead of protecting his colleague, regardless of his transgressions.

By allowing Gray to remain, the public inferred that the prime minister concluded that it was acceptable for members of the executive to contact judicial officers concerning matters in which they were involved. The prime minister’s weakness in this matter further exacerbated the public’s trust in him standing up for right.

The Chinese fishing fiasco

In the fall of 2016, The Bahamas government floated a proposal to give Chinese investors commercial fishing rights in The Bahamas. Former Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, V. Alfred Gray, had authorized in writing The Bahamas’ ambassador to China to pursue talks with the Chinese regarding this ill-conceived proposal.

Gray’s letter was leaked and published in The Nassau Guardian and The Bahamas Embassy in China also produced a draft summary of the proposal for discussion purposes. The draft report called for the creation of up to 100 partnerships with “the government of the People’s Republic of China or its substantial representatives”.

In return for $2.1 billion in working capital, including equipment and expertise over a 10-year period, China would lease up to 20,000 acres of Crown Land and all the joint venture companies would receive commercial fishing licenses.

However, Bahamian law prohibits foreigners or foreign-owned vessels from engaging in commercial fishing within our territorial waters.

Accordingly, when this proposal was disclosed, a public firestorm erupted. Gray vigorously downplayed the deal, describing the news reports as “utterly false”. He then backpedaled, admitting that he had authorized a discussion, but also affirmed that there was nothing before Cabinet for approval. In November, he confirmed that the proposal was still on the table and hoped the Chinese would not be deterred by widespread public criticism.

The proposal was ‘dead in the water’ from its inception and the government’s prevarication further eroded the public trust in a government that was prepared to even consider such a plan. The government’s damaged credibility continued its downward spiral because of this proposal.

The Rubis debacle

The government’s credibility further deteriorated because of its handling of an oil spill from a Rubis gas station in the Marathon constituency, then represented in Parliament by Jerome Fitzgerald.

The government commissioned an independent report from Black and Veatch International to assess the extent of the damage from the oil spill to constituents living in the area. The government refused to make this report on the spill public for more than a year. This ignited a national firestorm, with many criticizing former Minister Fitzgerald for his continued silence during that period of the controversy.

Fitzgerald confirmed that the delay in making the Black and Veatch report public was due to the attorney general not authorizing its release. The report sat on the attorney general’s desk for more than one year before being released. Regarding the delayed release of the report, Fitzgerald commented, “I am not going to question the attorney general’s reasons and rationale for making that decision. I have confidence that the attorney general knew what she was doing, and I support her decision in that regard.”

Fitzgerald later indicated that his silence was the result of a decision made by the Cabinet. He maintained that he could not speak about the report findings because he was bound by Cabinet secrecy. He said that, instead of helping the residents of Marathon and the wider population to understand what was really happening, the opposition mounted “was riddled with promoting negativity, fear mongering and sowing seeds of distrust”.

Fitzgerald later admitted that the government’s approach to addressing the issue may have not effectively communicated their stance on remediation to the people of Marathon.

To many, it appeared that Fitzgerald was more interested in keeping his job than in doing his job. His management of the Rubis oil spill tarnished the former minister’s record of transparency and accountability and that of his Cabinet colleagues.

Conclusion

In part three of this series, we will examine some of the other reasons why the PLP was so peremptorily propelled from office. We will examine the Baha Mar fiasco, the leadership battle and the PLP convention, and the arrogant sense of entitlement shown by some Cabinet ministers.

We need to examine these events so we can better understand the historic happenings of May 10, 2017 when the people spoke, with their ballots, and so decisively changed the government.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.