Designed for the hurricane season

Every year, between June and November, several hurricanes visit the Caribbean. The number may vary year to year, but the inevitability of their arrival is a fact of life with which the people of the Caribbean have lived forever.

Those who design buildings in the Caribbean have traditionally acknowledged this feature of their existence, and despite the differences in styles, have made the response to the destructive potential of hurricanes part of the design aesthetic. The ability to fortify themselves from the powerful winds, flying debris and the consequences of torrential rains has generated the design vocabulary that has come to identify Caribbean architecture. These features — like the steep-pitched roof, the shutters and the protective porch — along with facilities for the storage of the essentials for survival during and after a storm, were common both for the rich and the poor.

How, then, has the region arrived at this state of communal panic on the announcement of the imminent arrival of a hurricane? Why is there such a state of general unreadiness?

Two reasons come to mind.

The first is style. The increased popularity of architectural picture books, TV home shows and travel have made exposure to world architectural styles more accessible to more people. Unfortunately, while it is easy to copy the look of a building, the purpose behind the use of the design elements is not often obvious. So, for example, when faced with the selection of a window style for a new house, the modern Caribbean client is not inclined to include the need to instantly “batten down the hatches” in the list of their selection criteria. The extent to which the look compares with their global experience is their primary concern. As a result, for example, the top-hung shutter is only now making a comeback in the region because it can be seen in foreign countries, ironically defined as the “Caribbean look”.

The second I call foreign aid. Global politics (or ‘poli-tricks’, as Mike Pintard calls it) has removed the need to be responsible for personal choices. If a person chooses to build in a poor location, with inappropriate materials and without regard for basic climatic concerns, and suffers a catastrophe as a result, there are agencies (both foreign and domestic) that will rescue them. They have, in fact, made design responsibility the responsibility of aid agencies.

These two factors have led to a culture of ill-prepared buildings whose owners scramble for temporary protection at the sounding of the alarm, as if the arrival of the hurricane is a surprise which will never be repeated, if they’re lucky. Perhaps it is time to remember the past; the clapboard house, which, just like the governor’s palace, could be shut tight by a single old lady in less than five minutes.

Hurricanes have not changed. Only the way we build to prepare for them has changed. The destruction caused by a hurricane is certainly not limited to damage to buildings, but the failure of buildings is responsible for most of the personal loss and lifestyle disruption during and after hurricanes.

