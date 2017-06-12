From my observations, I do believe that in today’s so-called modern world at the beginning of the 21st century so many people, corporations and indeed countries no longer seem to have a core set of values, a code of conduct, a set of principles upon which they built the foundation of what their life is all about. This to me is very sad and is contributing to a world where today it would appear that just about anything goes. I mean, just look at some of the pure filth which is passed around day after day on the Internet, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. To me so much of it belongs in the gutter and yet it appears to be permeating people’s minds.

I contend that a person, business organization or country for that matter which does not have a core set of values, a set of principles, if you will upon which its philosophy is built, will perish. Yes I do. So we get to the very important question posed by the title of today’s article, What are your values? Well what are they? If you don’t have something to stand for as that well known saying puts it, you’ll fall for anything.

So I do sincerely hope and pray that if you haven’t already, you’ll give some very serious thought today to establishing a set of values, some core principles upon which you intend to build your life in the future, or perhaps you’ll do likewise for your business, whatever it is by writing a mission statement which will incorporate exactly what you stand for.

At the core of your set of values, the basic principles upon which you’ll build your life or the life of your business has got to be honesty, pure, unadulterated honesty which means that you treat all people in a fair, straight forward manner, in all that you undertake either in your personal or business life. Yes indeed, it’s a must in my opinion for everyone to have a set of values to work with.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.