Vacation-ready feet

The long-awaited summer vacation is finally here! But nothing ruins a perfect summer vacation faster than a painful foot. Summer is when we spend lots of time outdoors and barefoot. This increases the risk of injury and pain to the feet. From the airport to your hotel room, or from the beach to your backyard, there are many opportunities for injury to your feet, including puncture wounds, sunburn, fractures and more.

The following are 10 steps you can take to prevent foot and ankle pain and injury, and keep your feet safe this summer.

• Wear comfortable shoes when travelling, especially at the airport. You never know how long you will have to wait in line, how far you will have to walk to the terminal, or if you will have to make a mad dash to make a connecting flight. Loose-fitting flip-flops and sandals increase your risk of tripping, falling and spraining your ankle. Sneakers (tennis shoes) are your best bet because they are usually well made, support your feet well and are comfortable.

• Wear socks with those comfortable shoes. Not only do socks protect the skin on your feet from shoe friction that can cause blisters and calluses, but they can also keep your feet healthy. You’re required to remove your shoes before you enter the walk-through metal detectors at airports. Walking barefoot through an airport exposes your feet to bacteria and viruses that could cause plantar warts and athlete's foot. Socks can also keep your feet warm, especially on cold airplanes or airports.

• Avoid wearing new shoes on vacation, as they can be stiff and unforgiving, causing friction and blisters. If you plan to dance the night away or do a lot of walking, wear comfortable, well-fitting supportive shoes that will make your feet as happy as you are.

• Check your children’s shoes for size, condition, fit and comfort, too.

• Take flip-flops or slip on sandals. Avoid walking barefoot in locker rooms, airports and around pools where you may pick up bacteria, viruses or fungus that can cause athlete’s foot, plantar warts, toenail fungus or other infections.

• Pack an antifungal cream or powder. If you’re staying in a hotel or using public pools or showers, wear flip-flops or sandals, sanitize your feet with an antiseptic and use an antifungal product to help prevent athlete’s foot.

• Place a towel or rug on the floor before entering the shower or bathtub. This can prevent slipping when you exit. The towel will also help protect your feet from infections.

• If you are traveling for more than two hours, be sure to get up and stretch your legs and pump your feet. This will help circulate the blood to prevent deep vein thrombosis or dangerous blood clots in the legs. Consider wearing compression socks on the plane to also help prevent blood clots and deep vein thrombosis by pushing the blood through the legs and back to the lungs and heart.

• Pack a small first aid kit. Chances are you may develop a blister from that long walk through the shopping mall or scrape your foot on a piece of rock at the beach. Clean your injured feet with saline, apply a small amount of antibiotic cream and cover with a Band-Aid or gauze dressing. Observe to make sure it is healing in a couple of days.

• For more serious injures see a podiatrist as soon as possible. Remember to pack your insurance card for your vacation. If you suffer an injury like a puncture wound, fracture or ankle sprain, you should be evaluated and treated by a podiatrist within 24 hours to ensure proper healing and prevent complications.

Following these simple steps can ensure that your feet play their part in making sure your vacation is enjoyable and safe, rather than ruined due to aching feet.

• For more information visit www.apma.org.