Assistive devices for the hearing impaired

Although hearing aids are the most generic form of hearing technology used by those who are deaf and hard of hearing, there are numerous other assistive technologies available to help people with hearing loss live even more independently. In most cases, these assistive devices can be used both separately from hearing aids, or in addition to hearing aids, to enhance the auditory environment and everyday life of persons with hearing loss. The following are some of the more popular assistive devices used by people with a hearing loss.

• Wake-up alarm signaler: These are usually portable alarm clocks that make a loud booming noise, flashes a built-in strobe light, or vibrates the pillow to awake the sleeping individual who is unable to hear a regular alarm clock.

• Doorbell signaler: One part attaches to a lamp in the house and the other outside the door. It works with or without an existing doorbell system. When the doorbell signaler button outside the door is pressed, the lamp inside the house flashes to let the hearing-impaired person know that someone is at the door.

• Telephone signaler device: Is used to alert the hearing-impaired person when the phone is ringing. It usually transmits a signal from the telephone to a receiver located in the house or office that causes a lamp to flash when the phone is ringing. Some models attach to the side of the telephone to flash and/or amplify the sound of the phone when it rings.

• Portable phone amplifier: This is a portable, battery operated, amplifying device for those who struggle to hear what is being said when talking on the phone. It fits over the listening end of the phone and has an adjustable volume control so that it can be made as loud as needed.

• Amplified telephone: Is different from the portable phone amplifier. This is an actual phone with a built-in amplifier, tone selector, and extremely loud ringer. In many cases the volume can be adjusted up to 55 decibels, allowing the hearing-impaired person to better hear telephone conversations.

• Baby cry signaler: Alerts hearing impaired parents to the sounds of their baby, in most cases, by causing a lamp to flash. This device is so sensitive it can usually pick up the softest sounds the baby makes and send out a signal.

• Smoke alarm/carbon monoxide detector: Can be purchased as a single unit of one or the other, or as a combo set. The device usually features a built-in strobe light and a loud booming noise that alerts the deaf or hard of hearing that the smoke alarm has been activated, or that carbon monoxide has reached dangerous levels.

• Weather alert: Is an actual radio that gives alerts about upcoming or dangerous weather conditions. It can be used alone or with optional alerting accessories.

• Audio induction loop system: Improves the intelligibility of the sound coming directly into the hearing aid by using a magnetic field. This method greatly reduces background noise, competing sounds, reverberations and other acoustic distortions, thereby improving the clarity of the speech sounds entering the hearing aids. The system consists of a microphone, an amplifier, and a physical loop of cable or cables placed around a designated area, room or building. Other types, like individual neck loops, are also available. To pick up the signals, the wearer must have his/her hearing aids in the “T” (telecoil) position and must be seated within the “looped” area. This device is great for watching TV or when attending meetings. It is often found in airports and theaters.

• FM system: This is a wireless system that transmits sound via radio waves. The speaker wears a compact transmitter and microphone while the hearing-impaired listener wears a portable receiver that is normally attached to his/her hearing aids. Alternatively, it may also have a headphone, neck-loop or other accessories attached to it. This system can be used both indoors or outdoors and is great for group meetings, conferences, church settings, and classroom environments.

• Infrared system: This is a wireless system, used indoors only, to transmit sounds via infrared light beams. The receiver must be in direct line of sight of the light beam from the transmitter. The infrared system is often used in homes to improve TV listening, but can also be found in churches, theaters and auditoriums. The transmitter is attached to the sound source while the listener wears a receiver headset with a volume control on it. Once the sound is received he/she then adjusts the volume to meet his/her hearing needs.

• Personal amplification system: A personal amplification system is a small portable amplifier that can be used indoors or outdoors. It often comes with headphones or earbuds and is used to amplify one-on-one conversational speech or TV listening.

• Closed captioning: Is the ability for text to be displayed on a television, video screen, or other visual device to provide additional or interpretive information to those who are hearing-impaired. “Closed” means it is hidden until activated. However, not all TV’s, particularly older models, have the closed captioning decoder or decoder chip built into the TV. Check your user’s manual for closed-caption information.

• Subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing (SDH): SDH and standard subtitling are both very similar, however, SDH is written specifically for the hearing-impaired viewer who may or may not be able to hear the audio of the movie being watched. SDH therefore adds information about the background sounds and who is speaking in addition to translating the script.

Consider an assistive listening device if you have trouble hearing people talking on the phone; you have trouble following a conversation when more than one person is talking at the same time; your family complains that the TV is too loud; or you strain to hear conversational speech.

Also, if you have trouble hearing in noisy environments; you live alone and cannot hear when someone is at the door; you are unable to hear the regular smoke/carbon monoxide detector; you cannot hear your regular alarm clock; or you misunderstand what people say.

