I’ve stated the following before on many occasions because it’s so very true — worry kills. Yes it does. Any medical doctor will verify that this is indeed true as it can lead to all sorts of serious illnesses — life ulcers, high blood pressure, and yes even heart attacks. Worry is an extreme form of negative thought that is bound to wreak havoc on the body. So what can we do when we start to worry about something which, let’s face it, we’re all inclined to do at times?

Well the answer to that question is given in today’s title — replace worry with hope. Believe me, I’ve done this on many occasions and it works. After worrying for a period of time, when you feel low and lethargic, just as soon as a ray of hope enters your mind you’ll immediately start to feel stronger physically and your thinking will go from cloudy to clear almost instantly.

So D. Paul you make it sound so easy, that is to replace worry with hope, but I’m sure it’s not that easy to do this at times. Well you’re absolutely right, it’s not easy, however it is doable. The key is to get hold of a thought that establishes hope in your heart once again, which brings to the forefront the belief that you can indeed reach a particular goal. Just as soon as you do this, the previous worry will disappear and you will begin to feel real good again as you get totally positive in outlook, believing once again in yourself and your ability to eventually succeed.

If you’re having great difficulty in doing this — that is replacing worry with hope, I suggest you spend some quiet time in meditation. When you meditate you relax and get in touch with the Creator from whom all hope springs eternal. Yes indeed, it’s absolutely essential to replace worry with hope in order to continue your quest to succeed in life.

• Think about it!

