I was talking to a young man a little while back who was inclined to consume large quantities of alcohol just about every evening after work; and then at the weekends he’d really go to work by getting absolutely wasted, as that well known saying so graphically puts it. I did my best to talk some sense to him about quitting his destructive habit of consuming far too much alcohol night after night.

Incidentally, I’m well qualified to speak on this subject of overindulgence in the area of alcoholic beverages, as I myself used to do exactly the same; that is of course until I finally got sense and quit my destructive habit in my mid-forties. Thank God I did, for if I had not, I would probably not be alive today.

After my talk with the individual who was drinking far too much alcohol, day after day, he said very casually, “I guess I’ll stop someday” ….”Oh yes …. I simply don’t believe you,” I replied. I then added “When do you want to begin?” He looked quite startled and added “You mean you want me to stop now?” ….”Yes Now ….Right Now” I replied.

You see the world is full of people who are always going to do something tomorrow, next week, next month or next year. This is a joke as they don’t really mean it they’re procrastinating and as Young put it “Procrastination is the thief of time.”….yes it is. The world is full of procrastinators who talk a whole lot about what they intend to do in the future but who somehow don’t get anything accomplished in the end.

My Friend, if something is worth doing, it’s worth doing NOW. Yes indeed, you need to cut out the procrastination, stop putting things off and adopt the philosophy which is summed up in the following short phrase ‘Do It Now’. Yes My Friend, as the question posed in today’s title puts it ‘When Do You Want To Begin?’ I do hope it’s TODAY as you set out to be a winner in life.

• Think about it!

