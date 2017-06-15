The FNM’s mandate for change and bold reform

After the FNM’s and Hubert Ingraham’s historic defeat of the PLP and Sir Lynden Pindling in 1992, the deposed party and leader cockily bragged that the election was an anomaly; that the FNM could not govern the country; and that the PLP would return to office in five years.

From 1992 to 1997, the FNM exposed some of the PLP’s corruption. The FNM steadily fulfilled many of the promises of its manifesto. The first Ingraham administration began revamping the economy and our tourism product.

It also initiated an extraordinary upgrade of the country’s infrastructure, both in New Providence and in the Family Islands.

Ingraham and the FNM launched an era of reform and modernization, which included greater transparency and accountability after the dark years of the Pindling era.

Critically, the FNM did not engage in the widescale corruption and victimization that marked much of the Pindling era. Ingraham made changes such as ending the double-dipping of various public officers, a perennial issue. He insisted on tabling heads of agreements before Parliament.

The FNM famously advanced democracy by ending the state monopoly on the broadcast media. If the Minnis administration can make dramatic changes to ZNS, which will require a tremendous effort, it will have achieved something no government has yet achieved.

In the first Ingraham term, measures like improving the process of applying for and obtaining car and driver’s licences made a difference in the quality of life of Bahamians and residents.

Voters saw a government in action trying to improve their daily lives. Voters also believed that public funds were being used for their benefit not the benefit of political cronies. Beginning in 1992, the FNM dramatically increased the number of Bahamians receiving Crown Land.

By 1997, the FNM reduced the PLP to a few seats. It won the then highest popular vote since internal rule.

Despite recent history, it is not preordained that the FNM will enjoy only five years in office this term. If the FNM governs much in the same way that it did from 1992 to 1997, voters will be disposed to re-elect the party in 2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and the FNM have been given an extraordinary mandate for change and bold reform. Bahamians do not want business as usual in government. But dramatic change means moving quickly and laying the groundwork as soon as possible.

Groundwork

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie took forever to make decisions and to get the ball rolling on a matter. By the end of both of his terms he accomplished little because he was slow in laying the groundwork for innovation and change.

To maintain public goodwill, the FNM must refrain from arrogance and be seen to be working hard in the interest of Bahamians. Even if the government makes mistakes, it can be rewarded with public support if voters believe that it is acting in good faith.

The new government’s most critical job must be a broad strategy for economic growth and job-creation. Further, voters want to see where and how public funds, including VAT revenue, are being spent.

Small businesses and budding entrepreneurs desperately want a government that will introduce effective measures to help with the ease of doing business. Many eagerly await Minnis’ youth entrepreneurship program.

Bahamians grew increasingly sickened that they had to grease the palms of certain individuals to have proposals considered, applications reviewed or work permits renewed. Bahamians want a level playing field.

Were the FNM to advance measures like bringing relief to residents of New Providence in terms of a reliable electricity supply, and address the problems at the landfill, the party will continue to enjoy widespread support.

The alternatively smug and hope beyond hope view by defeated PLPs that the party can naturally return to office in five years betrays the classic sense of entitlement and arrogance of the PLP, which believes that it is the natural party of government.

Many in the PLP view the FNM as political interlopers, whom the country must tolerate in government from time to time.

This mindset has been on display in the petulance and rants of Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, both of whom have shown scant to no humility after the PLP’s crushing defeat.

Many FNMs in Davis’ constituency lamented the inability of FNMs to get government contracts in the past five years. They spoke of their victimization by Davis supporters on Cat Island and San Salvador.

Yet Davis is warning about victimization by the new FNM government. It is like the Cheshire Cat of Alice in Wonderland fame who keeps appearing and disappearing, with a wide and toothy grin, warning others about mischievous and malevolent cats.

What the clever parser of words, Davis, means when he warns of “victimization” is that the FNM should give a pass to and not investigate alleged wrongdoing by any PLPs.

Convoluted

But if the PLP were in office and investigated others, they would supposedly be doing their duty. This is not hypocrisy in the minds of many PLPs. In their convoluted mindset, there are different standards for PLPs and FNMs. After all, God bequeathed The Bahamas to the PLP.

For the last five years the PLP victimized the Bahamian people through all manner of waste, fraud and corruption. Huge sums of VAT money seemed unaccounted for. But the FNM is supposed to ignore all of this. The FNM will do so at its peril.

The FNM has a mandate to investigate and audit public finances, including any improper behavior by former Cabinet ministers and public officers who may have aided and abetted or attempted to cover-up financial malfeasance.

There should be sweeping and widespread investigations, including of public corporations such as Bahamasair and the Bank of The Bahamas. The public wants corruption by officials to be exposed and the law to take its course.

Hanna-Martin noted in the House that there were some things on her side that she did not like in the past five years. As she is now styling herself as the avenger of truth and justice, perhaps she would like to note what she had concerns about on her side, concerns she conveniently did not share while in office.

The FNM should ignore the self-serving noise in Parliament from PLPs who do not want their record exposed and are instead deploying a strategy of constant attack.

The FNM must be on the offensive in Parliament, holding responsible those in Parliament and others who brought the country to its knees over the past five years. The party should not be on the defensive in the least.

But even as it holds the PLP accountable for its misdeeds and corruption, the FNM must demonstrate a strategy for governance and getting things done on behalf of voters who desperately want change and a new era of reform and modernization.

While some change comes with time, one must lay the groundwork for change. At other times changes should be bold and dramatic. The FNM has a mandate for both. It should not be distracted by the self-serving and petulant noise of PLPs, many of whom still don’t understand why they were decimated at the polls.

