I’ve actually heard people say, “If only I had nothing to do all day long, I’d be happy as can be.” To which I reply, “That’s what you think.” Believe me, I’ve had to go through long periods of doing absolutely nothing and it’s extremely boring and debilitating, to put it mildly. In fact, doing absolutely nothing all day long is extremely debilitating — yes it is.

You see, I strongly believe that we were all born with an inner drive and desire to be achievers. When we have a very busy day and at the end of it have a warm feeling inside that we indeed achieved something really worthwhile, we feel somehow validated, and as the title of today’s article puts it, work gives worth. In other words, when we have completed a long day’s work we get an inner feeling of accomplishment.

Believe me, when I write these articles upon awakening in the morning in the silence, I do indeed get a feeling of accomplishment — even joy when I finally get to the end of a segment. Then, of course, when I go to the studio every two weeks and record a two-week supply of my radio programs to send to radio stations who air the series around the world, believe me, I do get a tremendous feeling within of accomplishment, as I think about all of the millions of people who will be listening to my words and hopefully be inspired by them to do great things in life.

Yes indeed, there’s no doubt about it whatsoever, as today’s short title puts it, work gives worth, that’s why being unemployed for long periods of time can be so debilitating for so many who feel utterly useless.

So my friend, in conclusion, if you held some childish notion of retiring at an early age and then doing absolutely nothing, you better think again, for as Dr. Maxwell Maltz, author of the bestselling book on self-image psychology — “Psycho-Cybernetics: A New Technique for Using your Subconscious Power” whom I had the distinct pleasure of working with for a period time put it, “You can’t retire from life.” No you can’t!

