Fatherhood is much more than biology

“Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.”

– Ephesians 6:4

I am amazed at the many men who die and their obituary indicates that they left to mourn numerous children. For the most part these children are out of wedlock. It is true that after the creation, “…God blessed them, and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it.’” — Gen. 1:28a. God said this to a man and a woman, husband and wife. In becoming fruitful and multiplying, they were to jointly create a family.

From my personal experience of raising three children as a single parent, following the death of their mother, my wife, I have concluded that God intended that children be raised under the supervision of two parents. Single parenting is difficult for both the child and the parent.

Fatherhood is a serious responsibility. Children should never be deprived of the love and care of their father. Men who indiscriminately father children, with multiple partners, are abdicating their parental responsibility. Their action is irresponsible.

As human beings, we have a mind to reason. This puts us above the animals. We are to subdue the earth, having “dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth”. (Gen. 1:28b). Therefore, we should not act as animals. We are above animalistic behavior.

Throughout biblical history, the father is portrayed as the most dominant person in the family. His role is to take care of the family and to ensure that his home is God centered.

It is unfortunate that, in many instances, men have abdicated their responsibility in the family. Notwithstanding this, it is still God’s intention that fathers lead the way.

I am convinced that much of the deviance that we face in our communities from young people can be attributed to the absence of fathers in homes. This is troubling.

Even though there are many homes with fathers, there are instances where fathers neglect to spend quality time with their children. Children desire to spend quality time with their father.

It is more precious than material things. When the father is gone from this life, the greatest legacy that he can leave his children is the time he spent with them. It is more precious than money, real estate or stocks and bonds.

The father’s personal interaction with his children will be most appreciated. It is something no one can take away from them.

Patrick Morley in his book “The Man In The Mirror” writes, “The duty and role of fathers includes protecting our children from evil as well as teaching them righteousness. Our children are entitled to more from us than a laissez-faire approach to parenting. A man must take hold of the reigns of spiritual leadership in his home. Children need to be guided into the value system we want for them.”

He continues, “We need to influence our children as much as possible as early as possible, because once they become teenagers their friends [peers] exert more influence on them than any other single factor.” (Pg.1,212].

I say, “Quality time with our children begins at age zero.”

This coming Sunday we celebrate Father’s Day. Moving forward, I beseech our men to remember that fatherhood is much more than biology. It has more to do with nurturing our children. Scripture tells us in the above text, “Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.”

In order for fathers to adhere to the above text, they have to live in the same house with their children. I say they have to all eat out of the same pot. Happy Father’s Day! Amen.

