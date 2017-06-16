As today’s title simply puts it, gossip is a useless pastime. Yes indeed it is. In The Bahamas where I presently reside, gossip, or “sip sip” as the locals put it, is very prevalent indeed. I contend that people who gossip have two flaws in their character. Number one — they must have very little to do in life, thus they have to resort to constantly speaking in derogatory terms about others; and number two — they have low self-esteem. That’s right, if you have to spend all of your time talking about others and what they supposedly did wrong, believe me, your life must be completely fruitless.

Yes indeed, people with low self-esteem who have not got any accomplishments of their own to talk to others about usually spend most of the day talking maliciously and maligning others, and as today’s title so aptly puts it, gossip is a useless pastime. Yes it most certainly is! And yet so many continually participate in it.

These people just crave finding out something really juicy, as they say, which really means most disgusting about someone, especially someone whom they don’t like, and then spending their evenings on the phone spreading this malicious gossip to one and all. What a real tragedy it is to observe someone who is engaged in this kind of extremely petty pastime. You feel like saying to them, get a life.

Yes my friend, if you’ve got nothing else to do but spread useless gossip about others on a regular basis, I strongly suggest that you seek out immediate professional assistance from a qualified counselor or life coach so that you can raise your level of self-esteem and thus start to achieve great things in life. This will give you something really positive and worthwhile to share with others.

• Think about it!

