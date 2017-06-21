I can remember as a kid growing up in England and Ireland, there was a popular saying ‘Ignorance is Bliss’; in fact, I do believe there was a radio program with the same name. But My Friend, today at the beginning of the 21st Century anyone who believes that ‘Ignorance is Bliss’ is a complete fool, without a lot of knowledge you will not be very happy ….that’s for sure!

Yes My Friend, in today’s world, it’s absolutely important that we all acquire as much knowledge as we can, that is of course if we wish to succeed in today’s competitive world. Yes if you wish to get ahead in life it’s most important for you to get a good education, whilst learning a particular skill if you wish to be able to compete in the job market and thus get a good start in life. No ‘Ignorance Is Not Bliss’, and if you remain ignorant in today’s world you will not have a chance in Hell, as that well known saying so bluntly proclaims, of initially getting a decent paying job and ultimately being able to ascend up the Ladder of Success to earn a decent wage.

Of course, as we all know, today our education does not, or at least should not end when we leave high school. As a matter of fact learning should be a lifelong process for all would be achievers

Yes My Friend, the days when they used to say, incorrectly of course, that ‘Ignorance is Bliss’ are over for as today’s title proclaims it ‘Ignorance Is Not Bliss’ for without a good education you will get left behind in today’s competitive world. So please enroll in a course of higher education today, and you’ll benefit beyond your wildest dreams.

• Think about it!

