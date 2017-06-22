There’s no doubt about it whatsoever, if you wish to succeed in all aspects of your overall life, you quite definitely need to be able to make the correct judgments more often than you make bad ones. Yes indeed, as today’s title simply and succinctly puts it, good judgment is vital. Yes it is, in all facets of your life.

I mean when you’re choosing a mate whom hopefully you’ll spend the rest of your life with, judgment most definitely comes in to play. After all, as we all unfortunately know only too well, the divorce rate worldwide is extremely high, and mores the pity. A whole lot of this is due to people not making good judgments when choosing a mate.

Then, of course, when one chooses a career, one needs to be sure to choose one which number one lends itself to your particular skills, and number two, one which you feel you’ll enjoy doing for the rest of your life. Then when picking an institution of higher learning which will give you the knowledge and skills which will assist you to succeed at your chosen profession, once again good judgment is vital so that you get the best tuition possible to enable you to graduate with the highest honors, and are thus very qualified to take on a job which will hopefully lead to a long and successful career which you will both excel at and really enjoy.

Of course, as I have emphasized over and over again, the spiritual part of one’s life is so very important. So be sure that you once again use good judgment when choosing your particular spiritual belief system so that you grow in spiritual wisdom. Yes indeed, if you wish to succeed, across the board, you need to realize that good judgment is vital. Yes it is.

• Think about it!

