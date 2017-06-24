What is best for Bahamian society?

As many would know, as of May 10, 2017, The Bahamas has a new government. As some would also be aware, I was a candidate for a third party, the Democratic National Alliance, in the 2017 general election for the constituency of Garden Hills. The party gained no seats in parliament. Actually, it lost ground as it had more votes the first time it stood candidates for the election in 2012.

However, what we gained was the attention of observers who willingly understood that we had the best format, best mix of people and the best plan for developing our country moving forward. What we did not have was a win, which is quite unfortunate but we move on. In fact, the massive loss was satisfactory as both major parties had to step up their game just a little to ensure they got a win. Sometimes in loss you can get more than in a victory that blinds you from the nature of things!

But upon reflection after the general election, and it was not based merely on the defeat of the DNA, or the failure to get any seats in Parliament, I was humbled by the discourse that took place during the election. Humbled in a very calm and serious way. As a result, I got to thinking: What in the world are we all doing out here? Seems like a simple question, but a very difficult one to many.

I have listened to many persons over the last few years about politics over many different issues. Some of it interesting, some of it just annoying to be truthful. But what I found from the two major parties is that the conversation is hardly ever about ideals, but slogans, and at the height of it, who is holier-than-thou. All of that, smattered in with superficial condemnations that make you wonder if we are in a school playground, or are we talking about nation building and what’s best for our society?

When we boil it all down, what’s best for The Bahamas is truly what matters. It’s not about who can make up the most fake scandals on the other, or who has a better theme, which team can make the best deals for themselves when they win government, or who has more eye-catching candidates — even though some of these things matter a great deal to a great many people — because some of it rightly shows fitness and readiness with regard to tackling the nation’s issues.

What I have seen in this election and in elections of the past, is that politics has become such a game of win or lose that what’s best for the society does not factor into the discussion at all. In fact, winning is primary, as it is the only way a political party can be assured that it can do what’s best for the society. However, when that becomes all of what politics is about, we end up with a term of nothingness as more focus is geared on winning rather than what’s best for the society.

It has come to the point, and I am not afraid to admit it, that I do not even bother to listen to some people, even if it is at the expense of my losing valuable information. As they say, a broken clock can be right at least once a day, but I prefer to be filled in later when some people offer up their opinions on what they feel is important, especially if they have been shown to have a particular trait of foolery. Honestly, as I get older, the simpler course seems better than getting fancy.

With that being said, what is in fact best for our society? I’m sure we have some broad strokes as to what that means or entails: good education for our people, reductions in crime, good jobs, decent wages, clean environment and a government that works with us and not against us. The issue is, however, how does one go about these things for the betterment of society?

I am not ashamed to say that I believe anything that works is best. That is just the simple fact, and may be why all political parties sound the same today and will continue to sound more and more of the same during elections, even if their rhetoric prior to a victory never matches up with what they do after they win office.

Does that mean ideologies, for example, left vs. right, socialist vs. capitalist, democracy vs. socialism, and things of that nature, are meaningless in the grand scheme of things? I hope not. Because I for one am from a school where the causes of things matter, and the root in the ground determines the fruit of the tree. Some things in some situations bring forth a certain end result. That’s what nature intended. What makes politicians and their political messaging special and successful, is how does one sell that which is an ideology as a necessary, practical solution to the problems of today, and not have it lost in a conversation of deplorable badness but virtuous wholesomeness?

If I had the answer to some of these questions I would be in Parliament. I will also be very direct in saying that from what I see from political parties in The Bahamas, there is not that much thought put into it that would suggest they know either. While I do see some semblance of science being brought to the table, we are still in a smash-mouth political style that is slowly, but surely, maturing.

All in all, we hope that what is best for our society gets mentioned again. In earnest. Because as it stands now, a healthy dose of that type of conversation is needed from those on the public platform. Truly!

Youri Aramin Kemp was the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate for Garden Hills in The Bahamas and the party’s spokesperson for finance and the economy. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



