Why the FNM won the 2017 election, pt. 4

“Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.”

– Euripides

The 2017 general election witnessed the unprecedented trouncing of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) by the Free National Movement (FNM) and will be studied for many years to come.

In part one of this series, we noted that many voters had completely lost faith in the Christie administration, including some of his ministers, who did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, without any kind of sanction whatsoever from their leader.

In part two, we examined how BAMSI, the interference of a minister in the judicial process, the ill-conceived Chinese fishing proposal and the RUBIS oil spill debacle contributed to the PLP’s defeat.

Last week, in part three, we discussed how the public disclosure of private emails by a minister, the failed National Health Insurance scheme and the Baha Mar debacle disastrously damaged the PLP’s re-election prospects.

In this fourth and final installment, we would like to continue to Consider this... Why did the FNM win the general election of 2017?

Arrogance and a profound sense of entitlement

Throughout the entire Christie administration, there were reports of ministers and some PLP members of Parliament (MP) who exhibited a profound sense of arrogance and entitlement.

We recall one case of an MP who also served as chairman of a public corporation. He had scheduled a meeting with ordinary citizens to see if the corporation could assist them. All the parties had assembled in the meeting room at the corporation, except for the chairman, who wanted everyone to be present before making his grand entrance. As he entered the room, one of the chairman’s minions, who was also the designated scribe for the meeting, announced: “Please be upstanding for the honorable chairman.” What utter nonsense! What arrogance!

We have adopted a ridiculous practice of standing when the prime minister enters the room. That practice has no basis in official protocol. In our system, as in most around the world, it is appropriate to stand when the head of state enters the room. In our case this is the governor general. Where the head of state is the president, it is appropriate to stand for the president. But certainly not a minister and absolutely not, in any circumstances whatsoever, for a chairman of a public corporation.

Courtesies are normally extended to dignitaries regarding their seating places at public events. We vividly recall several instances when certain dignitaries felt that they should have been given a “higher place of honor”, considering their status in the pecking order. Such persons were furious when they were not “recognized” for their stations in life.

Then there were instances where MPs or other “dignitaries” were not recognized by someone assisting them. When the “dignitary” was not treated with the deference that he or she believed should be afforded, the person rendering the service to the dignitary was often accosted with the interrogative: “Do you know who I am?”

These were a few instances of blatant arrogance and a profound sense of entitlement. There are many other examples of this type of behavior that could be characterized as a form of madness that consumes persons who do not understand they are not entitled to any special attention or obeisance because they have been successful at the polls or elevated to their stations by appointment.

People observe the behavior of persons in the public square and are often disappointed by the profound arrogance and sense of entitlement that such VIPs exhibit. In the final analysis, those observing such behavior form negative opinions of such “public servants”, ultimately telling their friends and families, who also then form negative opinions of the “entitled lot”.

In the last administration, this behavior, attitude and persona by some sitting MPs contributed to their disconnection from their constituents. Anyone who serves in public life should be careful that they do not become victims of such behavior. It will not and, in very many cases, did not end well for them.

Corruption and conflicts of interest

It appears that corruption and conflicts of interest by some politicians while in office have become a new normal for our political culture. These phenomena are a blight on our body politic and, like a malignant cancer, aggressive measures must be taken to eradicate them.

There is a considered view that politics is a dirty game and a perverted system. We do not agree. It is the people in it who pervert the system. Involvement in the political arena in any society can be a noble vocation.

What is urgently needed are (1) persons with immense integrity, informed consciences and highly calibrated moral compasses to engage in the affairs of the state; (2) a resolute public that will not tolerate corruption and conflicts of interest in any form; (3) strong laws, an incorruptible integrity commission, or similar organ, to monitor, investigate and refer offenders to be prosecuted for violating them; and (4) aggressive enforcement of those laws, just as we would with average citizens.

There is absolutely no doubt that the claims and charges of corruption and conflicts of interest by highly placed Cabinet ministers, political cronies and party sycophants significantly contributed to the ousting of the PLP on May 10, 2017.

PLP’s pre-election convention

In January 2017, the PLP held a national convention, the first since 2009, although the party’s constitution mandates that it must be held every year in October or November. There was clearly an attempt by the party leaders to defer the convention as long as possible because it was unlikely that the party would change its leader too close to an election.

This strategy worked in the short-term, because the then-leader, Perry Christie, was reelected to that office, with a view that he would lead the party into the general election that was only months away.

Two major observations can be made of that late-date convention. The first is that Christie did not like being challenged for the role of leader, a position that he had held for the past 20 years. He felt that he was entitled to take the party into the next election, which leads to the second observation.

To ensure his victory at the convention, Christie pulled out all the stops and resorted to every possible tactic. After choreographing several highly favorable amendments to the party constitution, Christie appointed hundreds of stalwart councilors (who would vote for him) on the eve of the convention.

In addition, he and his surrogates sought to intimidate many who supported Alfred Sears, his only opponent in the contest for leader of the PLP. However, although Christie won the battle at the convention, he was obliterated in the war (the general election). We will have much more to say about that at another time.

Bahamians did not like these pre-election convention tactics and had grown weary of an ambitious man whose sense of entitlement was that of an imperial prime minister, something Bahamians wanted no part of.

Conclusion

In these four installments, we attempted to provide an objective assessment of some of the reasons why the FNM so impressively won the 2017 general election. We do not suggest that this is an exhaustive exposition, but highlights of the primary reasons for the FNM’s success.

The PLP must neither underestimate nor understate how extremely angry and utterly dissatisfied the voters were with their leader and their government. The party’s defeat was its worst in its 64-year history. Its poll performance was the worst it ever experienced on New Providence. Never had a sitting prime minister lost his seat. This was a complete rejection of Christie and his band.

There are many teachable moments that the PLP can glean from its trouncing on May 10. The real question is, what is next for the PLP in order to survive and to resurrect itself from the ashes of its obliteration?

Next week, we will examine what is required, and whether the PLP will have the courage to take the bold steps needed to recapture the imagination and regain the trust of a nation that has so decisively and so incontrovertibly brought the party and its former leader to their knees.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.