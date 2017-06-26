So let me begin here today by asking you a simple question — how many times have you asked someone something like this, “When do you intend to get serious about life, when are you going to stop your foolishness and start to strive to be successful?” The answer one so often gets is, ‘Well one of these days, I suppose, I’ll finally get serious about life.” But my friend, I’d say to you, why put it off, as in reality life is real short and so the sooner one starts to carve out a career, the better.

Yes, some people are perpetual procrastinators. They are always going to do something tomorrow and somehow tomorrow never comes. These are the perpetual procrastinators of which, unfortunately, there are far too many. They’ll continually say, well I’m not ready yet to get serious about life. To which I will simply answer with the phrase which is the title of this article, if not now — when? That’s right, surely if something is worth doing it’s worth doing right now. Yes indeed, it surely is.

You see, if you keep on putting things off again and again, chances are you’ll never really get anything worthwhile accomplished in life. Yes my friend, if it’s worth doing it’s worth doing now. Yes, right now. Young once said, “Procrastination is the thief of time.” Yes indeed it is.

My friend, if you wish to be consistently successful you need to adopt the following very simple phrase — do it now — which I learned from W. Clement Stone many, many years ago. If something is worth doing, it’s worth doing now. So please stop putting things off again and again and become a person of action, and you’ll succeed beyond your wildest dreams — yes you will.

