It appears to me, that when a house or apartment starts to get dirty with dust gathering all over the place, unless someone cleans the place up and does a thorough, good cleaning job, the place will continue to get dirtier and dirtier. Yes indeed, as today’s title simply and succinctly puts it, dirt begets dirt! Yes it does. I guess that it’s just another way of putting the old phrase ‘like attracts like’ in another slightly more dramatic way.

Some people as we know unfortunately have what we term a foul mouth. Now, by that we don’t mean that there’s a foul smell coming from that person’s mouth — we mean, or at least I mean, in the context of this particular article, that the language that emanates from your mouth is of a foul nature as they are mostly profane, curse words.

So once again, it logically follows that if this kind of profane, dirty language continues to pour forth from your mouth, over a period of time you’ll continue to attract other foul-mouthed people toward you. As the law of attraction clearly states it, we attract toward us people, circumstances and events in accordance with our thinking, or like attracts like, or as today’s title puts it, dirt begets dirt.

You know, it is beyond me why some people who are not brought up that way continue to use the foulest of language. I do believe it’s to get attention and of course the reason a person feels the need to use these nasty four letter words so often just to get attention, is because they have low self-esteem.

