The Freeport crisis

It’s no exaggeration that Freeport faces an economic crisis. It’s also true that this crisis spans several years and government administrations. Many businesses in the city, with perhaps the exception of those in the industrial sector like The Freeport Container Port, The Grand Bahama Shipyard, BORCO-Buckeye, etc. are experiencing reduced or declining revenue and low to no profitability. Unemployment on Grand Bahama is extremely high, probably now about 15 percent. But, as senior Freeport attorney Terrence Gape pointed out on a recent, “Z Live-Off the Record” segment, this number is likely suppressed by the fact that thousands of Grand Bahamians have relocated to other islands looking for work. This is further compounded by the many Grand Bahamians who are so discouraged that they don’t bother to look for work in Grand Bahama, and therefore are not counted among the unemployed by the Department of Statistics. Like much of the country, wages in Freeport/Grand Bahama have been stifled now for almost two decades, which is tragic considering that the prices of food and other consumables have gone up significantly over the years.

Little to no direct investment is occurring in Freeport, As Mr. Gape also noted, and despite having thousands of acres of prime land, much of which is beautiful waterfront, unlike Abaco and parts of New Providence, there is little real estate development taking place. Even the partnership of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the giant corporation, Hutcheson Whampoa, have produced little to no meaningful progress in development in the city within the last 15 years or so. Imagine that – a major investor like Hutcheson Whampoa, a Fortune Global 500 company, in partnership with ‘the’ regulatory power in the city of Freeport with all its infrastructural development, cannot, or will not, cause growth to occur in the city where it has at least $1 billion in direct investment. Hutcheson owns 50 percent of the land development company in Freeport and 50 percent of the air and sea ports. However, since the construction of Our Lucaya hotel and container port, nothing significant has happened in Freeport. This is inexplicable, unless one considers that the partnership between the Port and Hutcheson is simply dysfunctional, made so by – as Gape alluded – an early indication by the port that it was unwilling to put more financial skin in the game of developing the airport, and perhaps other necessary infrastructure in the city. This is sad for the city indeed.

On top of the abysmal commercial life in Freeport, the regulatory environment is also stifling. Take, for example, what a poor taxi driver has to go through to apply for or renew a taxi license. They put an application into the Ministry of Finance office in Freeport and then have to wait weeks on an approval from Nassau. Really! What is so pathetic about this is that when I was minister of state for finance, I removed the necessity for this happening, by ensuring that the Ministry of Finance’s office in Freeport had the bulletproof windows and computer technology necessary to process these applications right in Freeport, which could be done within days. It seems that under the former administration this was changed. A taxi driver under these circumstances cannot be on the road working because he has to have his license in order to work; and now this takes weeks. This is but one of Freeport’s regulatory struggles. From pension benefits to police problems, going to Nassau is often the only way to get things done in government, and it adds to the city’s lagging circumstances.

Grand Bahama now has the most powerful of government officials; a deputy prime minister, who is the minister of finance; a minister of youth, who is a dynamic individual; a minister for Grand Bahama, who is in the Office of the Prime Minister; a parliamentary secretary, who is in the prime minister’s office; and a reverend member of Parliament who is unafraid to buck with power. If that combination of people cannot improve how the government functions in Freeport and Grand Bahama, it will confirm what some people believe – that our politicians are simply useless. Maybe the government needs help to get the economy of Grand Bahama going, but they don’t need anyone to fix what its agencies are doing wrong on the island. Make things work faster and easier for Grand Bahamians when it comes to government operations. Focus on that. Move the impediments and make things work faster. Make sure that all government payments are timely; this will help the economy. Make sure that all approvals are faster and easier; this will encourage commerce. Make sure government programs are more efficient and effective; this will nurture trust. Yes – pursue government debts, but if you choke what’s left of the business sector with inflexible compliance, you will soon have nothing to collect. A sub-Cabinet on the island has to be impactful. The one that I belonged to did some things, but even we were not as impactful as we could have been, or as we needed to be. This new group has an opportunity, and given Freeport’s crisis, we pray they do not fail.

Freeport is in crisis, and if the government is successful in partnering with the GBPA and others to make the island’s economy grow, it will take some time to do so – at least two to three years. In the meantime, if it has any sense or strategic focus, it will use the fiscal machinery of government to bridge the gap, pushing everything and anything out of Grand Bahama’s way to support and boost the economy. The opportunities include conferences, meetings, contracts, government programs, investment promotions, sports meets, national celebrations, cultural events, business exemptions, work programs, etc. Freeport needs affirmative action, and a sound rationale can be provided for it to have it, above even other areas of the country. In times of better, strategic focus is important; in times of crisis, it is crucial. A word to the wise is sufficient.

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.