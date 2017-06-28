As most of My Valued Readers know, I’ve been around on Planet Earth for quite a while; after all I’ve lived through World War II as a young boy growing up in Birmingham, England and remember well spending many a night in bomb shelters as the German planes dropped their lethal bombs. Thank God I lived through it all completely unscathed. So yes I’m now in my, what we call ‘Senior Years’.

However, as that well known saying puts it “You’re never too old to learn”…no you’re not for as the title of today’s article so correctly states it ‘Learning Is A Lifelong Project’….yes it is, at least it should be, and don’t let me hear the phrase “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” because it’s wrong, for you can indeed teach anyone who is willing to learn, just about anything.

As an example of The Truth contained in today’s title, I was watching the program ‘Undercover Boss’ on MSNBC last evening and The Boss who went undercover in this particular episode of the show was the President of Orkin the largest Pest Control Organization in the U.S. As he was out on a call getting rid of a nest of bees from someone’s back garden, I learned that insects wear their skeletons on the outside unlike humans and animals who have their skeletons on the inside.

Yes My Friend, you’re never too old to learn something new and beneficial for as the title of today’s article simply and succinctly puts it ‘Learning Is A Lifelong Project’….yes it is! Of course to learn something new each and every day, a person needs a completely ‘Open Mind’. Yes indeed, in the end, just like everything else, it all gets back to Attitude.

