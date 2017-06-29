The importance of television blackout periods

As you can tell, this subject about indiscriminate television viewing is really a pet peeve of mine, because I have realized over the many years how dangerous it can be to human relationships, the brain and personal development.

It is amazing how so many people have the television on for six or more hours nonstop, absorbing whatever is being shown. Ironically, many channels only have six hours of television programming that is repeated throughout the day. Many watch the repeats and do not realize it. Too much television viewing desensitizes us to the stupidity that goes on in society —crime, violence, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, political and corporate corruption, etc. Unfortunately, many do not even realize we are being desensitized.

Once again, I am taking the time to remind readers of the importance of having periods in your life when not watching television is best for you. As far back as 1995 I began sharing some of these times with you and have received many testimonies from people who were thankful for the information. The four blackouts include marriage blackout, childhood blackout, crisis blackout and scheduled blackout.

Marriage blackout

During the first year of marriage, it is ideal if a couple does not own a television. They should spend time interacting, bonding, spending time together and growing as friends and lovers. Television has a subtle way of distracting us from valuable functions and events in our lives. Sometimes we find excuses to watch a show because it is so educational or meaningful, but in reality, does not add anything to the healthy development of a young marriage. A solid foundation must be laid early in the marriage for intimacy, friendship and sharing. The couple must enjoy spending time together before they spend time in front of the television. I strongly recommend that, if couples insist they must have television during their first year of marriage, it is not in the bedroom. Have it installed in the living room or another general living area.

Childhood blackout

It is important for parents to understand the powerful effects of television on the minds of their developing children. Within the past five years I have shared the results of considerable research on the negative impact of television viewing on the development of the human brain.

Parents, do not place your young infants in front of the television alone while you do something else. Ideally, it would be best to avoid having a television in the home. Because of the addictive, luring and tempting nature of television, I suggest that parents with young children do not have televisions in the home during the first six to 10 years of the children’s lives. Children need to learn how to play and interact, communicate and develop self-government. Great harm is done when, from birth, television becomes a normal part of a child’s life. It does not matter how educational the television program is, whether it is “Sesame Street” or “Barney”. Parental involvement cannot be compared to any information or knowledge gained from television watching. If you insist that you need the television, then make sure your child watches no more than one hour of television a day (assuming the child is two years old or older.) Also, do not have the television in your child’s bedroom, but instead in a general area where anybody can monitor. Also know what your child is watching. Do not allow him or her to randomly select shows.

Crisis blackout

Often a parent may need to take away the privilege of television viewing because of disobedience or poor academic performance. Sometimes families would find it most helpful when there are serious family conflicts and crises to keep the television off. Often the television is used as “coverall” — it gives one the feeling that the pain is over, but when the television is turned off, the pain surfaces. Keeping the television off forces the family to deal with the situation. I know this might be difficult for many parents. The reason is many parents think that parenting is easy or a pushover. Parenting calls for personal discipline and creativity more than the administration of punishment.

Scheduled blackout

As the family begins to grow, parents may want to purchase a television. This is fine. However, the television should not be treated like the refrigerator. It is only useful when it is on. Television viewing in The Bahamas has increased in the last decade. Thirty-five years ago, children in The Bahamas watched an average of 2.3 hours of television a day. Today, this has tripled to about six to eight hours a day, and for many, 12 to 15 hours a day. Many children eat breakfast, lunch and supper around the television every day of the week. It is imperative that parents take the bull by the horns and begin scheduling when and what their children will watch on television. This diet of television viewing has caused and continues to cause a malignant tumor of indifference, illiteracy and violence to metastasize from the home to the neighborhood.

In a previous article, I quoted from research on the impact of television on children and how much they should watch. The research encouraged limiting television to 10 hours per week. A nice way to do this is to allot a TV allowance just as a child might receive a monetary allowance each week. Try making paper slips with the phrase “1/2 hour TV time” written on them. A child might receive 20 such slips every Sunday night, and “pay” one slip for each show or half hour of video games they play. This way the total TV exposure is limited, and you do not have to haggle over each show. It is recommended that children under three do not watch any TV, and that between ages three and five, they watch no more than half an hour of good quality programming a day, going up to an hour for five to 12-year-olds and an hour-and-a-half for teenagers. Tough isn’t it? Parents, take charge of your television, especially this summer.

