I do believe that just about everyone in my reading audience is familiar with the term doubting Thomas. It simply means that a person is negative in the extreme and thus does not believe anything that you tell them. Let’s give you an example — let’s say you live under rather poor conditions and you happen to mention to your friend, who is one of these doubting Thomases, that you intend to go to university and become a civil engineer. This doubting Thomas will smile briefly whilst saying something like “Oh yeah — how do you expect to be able to do that?”

He is not aware, of course, of the fact that you’ve already saved every penny you earned packing groceries at the local supermarket after school and at the weekends. He’s not aware of the fact that you and your parents have been applying for various scholarships that will take care of your tuition and you intend to work at a McDonald’s, KFC or Burger King when you go to college to give yourself extra funds.

Yes, I know you’ll do real well and succeed beyond your wildest dreams simply because you’re a go-getter — you’re a positive, goal-oriented person whilst your negative friend is just a doubting Thomas who believes nothing which anyone tells him. Now, whilst you’ll succeed because of your belief in yourself and willingness to work real hard, doubting Thomases will not.

Yes my friend, I sincerely hope and pray that you answered the provocative question posed by the title of this article, “Are you a doubting Thomas?” with a firm, loud no. To be successful at anything in life, you simply must develop PMA, a positive mental attitude, thus fully believing in yourself, your God-given talents, and your ability through hard work and perseverance to succeed at all that you do.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.