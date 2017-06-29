Kingdom ambassadors

Jesus stated that His kingdom would come, but we cannot go to a place and say here is the throne and here is the king’s physical residence, so this kingdom is unusual to the human mind. Jesus went so far as to say ‘this kingdom is within you’, which is a new concept for earth. It has been established that the kingdom of God is not a physical kingdom, but it is a very real kingdom. Jesus’ contention was that this kingdom superseded the kingdoms of this world and therefore could not be dismissed or diminished in importance. He said that this kingdom should hold the highest place of prominence in our lives, because the seen world emanates from the unseen world and the unseen world is therefore the preeminent world.

It has been established that we have this kingdom without a physical location that causes the question to arise as to the mission of this kingdom and the assignment of its ambassadors and representatives.

We are told that we are a part of a kingdom that supersedes the physical world and we live in a world that is not naturally conformed to this kingdom, so there must be some guide or instruction on how to live as a dual citizen or as a representative of another government.

To answer this question it brings us to one of the important keys in understanding our role in the world, which is found in the Book of 2 Corinthians. “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new. Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them, and has committed to us the word of reconciliation. Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God. For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”

This is an interesting and powerful proposition. We are told that when we enter the kingdom we are new creations — a brand new people. We are then given further clarity with the notion that God has, through the establishment of this kingdom, brought about the opportunity for man to be reconciled with Him. This is again a strange concept to most residents of earth, because we may not even know that we were separated from God and needed to be reconciled. This scripture tells us not only that we were separated, but that Jesus established this kingdom and the result was reconciliation of God and man. We who are a part of this kingdom have been charged with the ministry of reconciliation.

Another way to look at it is that He made a way for us to be reconciled and now He has commissioned us as reconciliation agents to bring others into relationship with the King of kings. The scripture then continues to tell us that we are ambassadors for Christ and it explains that God is using us as agents to implore others to take advantage of this kingdom without location, and be reunited to their creator. This is indeed a powerful and revolutionary concept that is often taken for granted when we read scriptures. We do not often think of ourselves as official representatives who are assigned a mission and mandate as diplomats of a foreign government that supersedes all earthly governments, but that is exactly what the Bible states. We are ambassadors. We have a specific mission and assignment and we have a charge that represents the most important portfolio of all time.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.