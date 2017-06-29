Be courageous and speak His Word

“So do not be afraid of them. There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight; what is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the roofs. Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in hell. Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father. And even the very hairs on your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”

– Matthew 10:5a, 26-31

Often we doubt God and let the common situations of life burden us and cause us to worry about things that are really not worth worrying about. Our Lord Jesus Christ left us words of comfort, “… I will be with you always, even to the very end of the age.”

(Matt. 28:20)

Like many people, I have had my mountain of difficulties. There were times when I felt that I would not endure, however, the Lord bore my burden and brought me through.

In the above text Jesus sent His disciples out to proclaim the Gospel. In sending them, He warned them that, in times to come, they would encounter great trials and tribulations.

They would be arrested, tried and even jailed. Often they would have to run and hide from the authorities. Some would even be sentenced to death and executed.

Such things happened to many of the disciples after Jesus went away from them. Life became quite difficult. Notwithstanding the hardship, trials and tribulations with which they were confronted, they continued to faithfully proclaim the gospel.

The disciples endured because they had a power much greater than those who sought to stop them. The Spirit of God was with them. He guided them in their ministry and provided them with the proper words to speak when they were brought before hostile authorities.

Jesus assured them of His protection and He gives us the same assurance today. If we are to fear, we should fear God. He is more powerful than all the earthly powers combined.

Those who might threaten us and even take our lives here on earth have limited power. In the words of Martin Luther’s hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is our God.”

“Were they to take our house, goods, honor, child, or spouse, though life be wrenched away, they cannot win the day. The kingdom’s ours forever.” Yes, God is the mighty one who protects us.

Because God is all-powerful we should fear Him, not mankind. It is true that humans can cause great calamities in our lives. They can make living almost unbearable. Nonetheless, we should fear God. “Rather, be afraid of the one who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

We who are in Christ Jesus are not to be afraid of the powers of the earth. They can, and may, threaten us and even take our life. However, God can be the most awful ultimate enemy. Humans can only kill the body. Are we not destined for death?

However, after death, in the judgment, we will have to face God. He has the power to kill and destroy the body and soul even after life has gone from the body.

Yes, we can escape life’s woes through death, but we cannot escape God. He has power over both life and death. Those who might threaten us are not as powerful as we may think. They too will have to face God in the judgment.

Therefore, live for God. Be courageous and speak His Word to the people around you. Help them to see the God of Calvary who gave His life so that we might have life.

Even though we live in a world that has become indifferent to the Word of God, we have the assurance that God is always with us. The Spirit of God will guide us as He guided the disciples. He is your greatest ally and protector. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.