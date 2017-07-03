I’m quite sure that just about everyone in my reading audience is familiar with the well-known phrase which is the title of today’s article ‘Like attracts like’ — however, I bet not too many really understand the extremely important message contained in it. As I’ve told you repeatedly in these articles over the years, the world and everything and everyone in it are governed by a set of universal laws.

Now one of these important universal laws is the law of attraction. This universal law states as follows — we attract into our lives people, circumstances and events in accordance with our thinking. So now do you understand the message contained in today’s title ‘Like attracts like’? I sincerely hope you do.

To put it in simple terms, if you’re an extremely positive, pleasant, upbeat type of individual who’s always smiling and willing to assist others in whatever way you can, well guess what? That’s the type of people you’ll attract into your life and affairs. It’s really quite simple and in no way complicated to fully grasp, understand and put into practice.

Now on the other hand, if you’re a miserable SOB who hardly ever smiles, is extremely negative in outlook and who makes it a regular habit to complain about everything, well then you’ll attract these same kinds of very negative, pessimistic people into your life and affairs. Yes indeed, there’s absolutely no doubt about it, in the world in which we live and operate our lives, like attracts like.

So in a nutshell, you’re in charge of the type of people whom you want to attract into your life. If for example you keep on attracting negative losers into your life, you better take a long, hard look in the proverbial mirror, and thus start to drastically change the way you think and act each day. Yes, there’s no doubt about it, like attracts like.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.