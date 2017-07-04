Now I could bet my bottom dollar, as that well-known saying puts it, that not too many of my readers will have got the gist of what I’m going to be addressing here today having just read the title, ‘It’s a two-way street.’ Do you mean the main street Downtown is a two-way street D. Paul, some may query. Not really! So let’s get to our subject for today and discuss it in depth.

In my “Broaden Your Horizons” series of 13 half hour lectures which I produced for PBS TV in the States and which is available to “Winner’s Club” and “Gold Club” members on The Reilly Institute website, which can be accessed at www.dpaulreilly.com, module number eight deals at length with communication skills. Now one of the very first things which I discuss in this informative lecture dealing with interpersonal communication skills, is that, as today’s title puts it, it’s a two-way street. D. Paul could you explain that in a little more detail? I certainly will.

You see, to put it in real simple terms, some people think, incorrectly of course, that if they can speak real well and thus state quite clearly to others what’s in their mind, that they’re good communicators. But my friend, that’s only half of the process, half of the equation to put it another way. If you do not have listeners to whom you’re addressing your remarks, it’s obviously just a one-way street and that’s not communication.

Yes indeed, for effective communication to take place there must be a speaker and a listener. The speaker must articulate clearly what’s on his or her mind, while the listener must listen intently until they fully understand both emotionally and intellectually what the speaker wished to convey. Yes indeed, it’s a two-way street.

