Although bunions are much more common in adults, podiatrists regularly treat young children and teenagers who have bunions. A bunion deformity in a child is known as a juvenile bunion. Bunions in children are not normal and should be treated as early as possible. The treatment goal is to prevent the bunions from getting larger and to relieve any pain.

Bunions result in the big toe drifting towards the second toe, with a bony bump forming at the base of the big toe joint. Over time this joint often becomes arthritic and painful, and finding shoes to fit is difficult. Although bunions tend to run in families, it is the foot type that is passed down — not the bunion. For example, parents with flat feet can pass their problematic foot type on to their children, who in turn are more likely to develop bunions. The abnormal foot functioning caused by this foot type can lead to bone and joint deformities such as bunions, and hammertoes.

Why children get bunions

Shoes rarely play a role in causing bunions in children. Instead, juvenile bunions are usually related to family inheritance. Often, they are secondary to loose, floppy joints and excessive foot pronation (inward rotation). When the child pronates excessively, it places excessive pressure on the big toe joint, preventing normal function. Less often, juvenile bunions can be caused from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis or neuromuscular disorders (eg. cerebral palsy) or low muscle tone (eg. Down Syndrome). Juvenile bunions are considered more serious than adult bunions, as there are more years available for the bunion to get worse and cause problems.

Juvenile bunion symptoms

In the early stages, juvenile bunions are not obvious and may be noticed when the child presents to the podiatrist because the parent is concerned about flat feet. As the bunion deformity progresses, the child might complain of a bony bump at the base of the big toe joint; swelling or sometimes redness at the base of the big toe; difficulties finding shoes to fit; pain when walking or playing sports; “flat feet” or pronated foot type; and joint hypermobility (loose ligaments, floppy joints).

Diagnosis

The podiatrist will take a comprehensive medical history and perform a physical examination, including looking at the way the child walks. They will check for foot posture, joint flexibility (or range of motion), and look for abnormal shoe wear patterns. A plain x-ray may be ordered to look more closely at the bones and shape of the joints in the foot.

Treatment

Identifying juvenile bunions early is important. If juvenile bunions are left untreated they tend to get larger and more painful, making it more likely that surgical intervention will be required.

Treatment options vary according to the severity and size of the bunion. The primary goal of most early treatment options is to relieve pressure on the bunion and slow down or stop the progression of the joint deformity.

Foot orthotics: Foot orthotics are prescribed by your podiatrist when the child’s foot posture is contributing to the development of the bunion deformity. Foot orthotics help to reduce the weight-bearing pressure on the big toe joint and support the foot in a corrected position. Foot orthotics can be very helpful in reducing discomfort and slowing the progression of the bunion deformity.

Footwear: It is important that the child avoids shoes with a narrow or tapered mouth (toe box). Shoes must have plenty of growing room so there is no pressure on the toes. The shoes should not have a high heel, as this will increase the pressure on the big toe joint.

Bunion night splints: A night splint helps to realign the bunion joint and stretch out the soft tissues surrounding the joint by applying a small amount of corrective force overnight. The bunion splint is easy to attach to the foot and is used while sleeping, and has proven to be very effective in many cases of juvenile bunions.

Exercises: The podiatrist will provide advice on exercises to improve the mobility of the joint and to strengthen the small foot muscles that support your foot.

Surgery: When early treatment fails or the bunion progresses, causing pain and deformity, surgery may become necessary to relieve pressure and repair the damaged joint. Surgical correction of a bunion in a child is usually not recommended until growth of the bones is completed — until after at least 12-14 years old.

If you have a family history of bunions or you are concerned that your child might develop a bunion or if you see a bunion developing, contact a podiatrist today for an appointment. Early identification and treatment of juvenile bunions can make a big difference to your child’s future foot health.

