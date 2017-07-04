The middle ear is a hollow, air-filled cavity that lies just behind the translucent tympanic membrane that is more commonly called the eardrum. The middle ear is comprised of the eardrum, the tympanic cavity, and the ossicles, which are the three tiniest bones found in the human body. These little bones or ossicles connect the eardrum to the inner ear. The ossicles include the malleus (hammer), the incus (anvil), and the stapes (stirrup). As sounds waves enter the outer ear they hit the eardrum causing it to move back and forth. This back and forth movement of the eardrum is extremely important to our ability to hear, as it results in the ossicles moving and then converting the sound waves into mechanical vibration that are carried to the inner ear.

The eardrum also consists of two tiny muscles — the tensor tympani muscle and the stapedius muscle. These muscles alter the tension on the ossicles, thereby adjusting the degree of loudness of the sounds entering the middle ear.

And, the middle ear is what connects the eustachian tube to the upper throat, which helps in the equalizing of pressure and in the draining of mucus.

Disorders of the middle ear

As with any other part of the ear, damage to, or disorders of, any portion of the middle ear will usually result in some degree of hearing loss. In most cases, however, the type of hearing loss is a conductive hearing one and hearing may eventually be restored once the problem is resolved. This may occur following medical treatment or following surgery. In some cases, a portion of the hearing may still be permanently lost. If this occurs, a hearing aid may be required. Below are some, but not all, disorders of the middle ear:

• Aero otitis media: Also known as Barotrauma. Is normally experienced by divers or sometimes when flying and the eustachian tube does not open properly causing fluid to collect in the middle ear.

• Cholesteatoma: A tumor of the middle ear that often enters the external auditory canal.

• Eosinophilic otitis media: A problematic middle ear disease associated with bronchial asthma and nasal allergies.

• Otitis media: An inflammation of the middle ear leading to fluid build-up.

• Otosclerosis: An inherited disease that occurs more frequently in women and usually occurs following pregnancy. The rate of otosclerosis is significantly higher in white women compared to women of color.

• Ossicular discontinuity: Occurs when the bones of the middle ear are displaced from their positions. This can occur from an extremely loud noise, a blow or slap to the head, inserting Q-tips or other objects into the ear, or from an accident.

• Ossicular fixation: Occurs when the ligaments of the ossicular chain becomes ossified, usually in persons suffering from osteoarthritis.

• Suppurative otitis media: An infection of the middle ear usually caused by germs entering through the eustachian tube.

• Tinnitus: A ringing noise in the ear that often accompanies hearing loss.

• Tympanosclerosis: Ossification of the ossicular chain that also includes the eardrum.

If you experience any of the symptoms in the list below, you should seek a medical consultation. If a hearing loss or tinnitus is present, you should also have your hearing evaluated by an audiologist.

• Earache

• Ear discharge or drainage

• Ear odor

• Fever

• Fullness in the ear

• Headache

• Hearing loss

• Tinnitus

The middle ear is one of the three main parts that make up our ear. The proper functioning of all parts is necessary for us to have precise hearing.

