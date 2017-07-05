As I’ve stated before, I often hear some misguided, obviously completely unenlightened people say things like this repeatedly “I don’t know what happened to the world, it’s in a really chaotic state right now with so many people killing each other ….how did this all happen ….how did we get to this place in world affairs?” Well I can answer that question quite easily and it’s this.

We, You and I and every single soul presently inhabiting Planet Earth, we collectively by our thoughts, words and actions over a period of time have CAUSED the world to be like it is at the present time. That’s right, you’re consciousness, my consciousness and literally everyone’s individual consciousness go into a great big pool of Consciousness which is, as the title of this article puts it ‘Universal Consciousness’. I do hope that you fully understand that, as I’ve stated before, all there is in the world is ‘Consciousness’ and your consciousness and my consciousness and everyone else’s consciousness is linked together and is an intrinsic, integral part of ‘Universal Consciousness’ which is the world in which we all live.

So there’s no point in saying for example that what’s happening in The Middle East has nothing to do with you as you live in The Peaceful Bahamas because your every Thought, Word and Action becomes a part of your individual consciousness which in turn flows continuously into ‘Universal Consciousness’ which is literally The World, for all there is, is Consciousness.

For some, this may be difficult to comprehend; but My Friend, it’s The Truth, we collectively are responsible for The World, which WE, You and I have either created or stood by idly and allowed it to be created. Until we have a ‘Universal Consciousness’ of Love and Peace, The World will always be in a continual state of chaos, strife and war.

• Think about it!

