Now some may be a little bit upset by the title of today’s article, “Are you insane?” Some may even be saying, how dare D. Paul ask me such a question! Well calm down, I’m quite sure that I was not the first person to ask you that question, now that you think about it. Why, when I set some lofty goals for myself, which the negative people, of whom there are many, just can’t even envisage me achieving, they quite often say “You must be out of your mind if you think you’re actually going to be able to achieve that goal!”

Well I came across a wonderful quote yesterday uttered by the brilliant genius Albert Einstein, who was, you can bet, often told that he was insane, as he put forth concepts which others just could not fully grasp or completely understand. Albert Einstein once said, “Am I really insane or is it the world?” Wow, what a great quote by a great, intellectual mind that got me to thinking about this whole subject of those who can see things differently from others, and thus come up with brilliant ideas that are way before their time. I know that sometimes when I used to share some goals with negative people, they immediately started to giggle and snigger as they said with a supercilious grin on their face, “Are you out of your mind Reilly? You’ll never be able to achieve that. It’s impossible!”

Yes indeed, the word unrealistic is the favorite word of the negative naysayers whose small thinking does not allow them to set large goals for the future, or to believe that others can ever achieve the lofty goals which they have set for themselves. They’ll actually call you insane, out of your mind. However, as Einstein put it, “Am I insane or is it the world?”

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.