God has power over the living and the dead

“Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law — a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.

“Anyone who loves his father or mother more than Me is not worthy of Me; anyone who loves his son or daughter more than Me is not worthy of Me; and anyone who does not take his cross and follow Me is not worthy of Me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.”

– Matthew 10:34-39

On a daily basis Christian missionaries are called and sent to war-torn and unfriendly areas of the world to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ. They put their lives in jeopardy because the church is called to take the gospel to people wherever they are, notwithstanding the conditions. We in the church are called to go and trust God for deliverance.

Jesus’ statement in the above text seems to conflict with what he teaches, which is peace and love. This is troubling because he talks about bringing a sword rather than peace.

Why does Jesus talk about disunity within families? He is warning that the gospel causes division in families. He came to reconcile the world to the Father through His death and resurrection. Unfortunately, not everyone in a family accepts this.

When I counsel young couples that are preparing for marriage, I always discuss spiritual beliefs with them. It is important to know and to bring out into the open the couple’s view of church participation, tithing and attendance.

These can cause conflict in a marriage. Not only are these conflicts prevalent within a marriage, but they may also be a problem within the family.

Jesus is warning us in the text that the gospel can put a sword in the midst of families. A family member might have to painfully separate from other family members: father, mother and children, because of the gospel.

When one chooses God over family, it is like losing a life. However, serving God is a choice we make individually. This is getting one’s priorities in order. Such a choice cannot be abrogated.

Jesus is warning those who would follow Him that they must be prepared for the cost, which might be very high. God is more important than anything in this life.

Be reminded that God has power over both the living and the dead. Therefore, we should first love God and everything comes after.

The text tells us that: “Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.” How do we gain a life and lose a life? We must determine whether we are willing to have what God offers or what the world offers. What the world offers is transient and only benefits us in this life.

Often the things of this world so consume us that we neglect God and His word, just to cling to worldly things. Instead, when we lose the life of the world and cling to God and what He offers us, we gain life.

The world offers much but delivers very little. No man can take what God offers us in Christ Jesus.

“Being one with Jesus, sharing His mission here on earth, is so wonderful that we can let go of what the rest of the world grabs for — success, advancement, recognition, power, influence, respect, popularity, acclaim, attention, material wealth, financial security, ease, comfort, diversion, or unhealthy attachments to home, friends, and things .” (Life Light, CPH, Saint Louis,@1999, p. 89.) Amen.

