Sexual violence

Can a woman rape a man? Yes. It is amazing what men and women believe about the topic.

Rape, a violent act against a human being, should never take place in any society. For many years we only heard about females being raped. Even when rumors circulated that a male was raped it become one of the greatest kept secrets. In fact, most people did not believe it and often made jokes about it. The folklore of many cultures suggests that males cannot be raped. It suggests that because of the physiological makeup of women it is expected that women can be raped by men, but not men by women. This is a myth.

Psychologist Margret Roberts, in her booklet “When a man is raped”, states that, “Male rape happens more often than most people believe. When we hear the word “rape” our mental image is usually that of a male perpetrator and a female victim. But men do get raped; men are raped by men and women. Just as several decades ago, the rape of women and children was neglected and collectively denied, so also has the rape of men.”

The American statistics on male rape are alarming. It leaves us to wonder what would be the facts in our country if we kept such statistics. According to the United States (U.S.) Justice Department, “one in every 10 rape victims is male. According to the U.S. study, about three percent of American men (2.78 million) have been the victim of an attempted or completed rape. Around 60 percent of these men identify as gay or bisexual” (online news writers, Matt Comer and David Stout). I hope these statistics have dispelled the myth that only females or homosexual males are raped.

Sadly, many believe that male rape is only possible between homosexual males or among prisoners. This is another myth. Many also believe that rape is only possible by a male perpetrator on another male or female. The truth is that anyone, male or female, can be a perpetrator or victim of rape. Yes, women can rape men and it does occur. Please don’t get in an argument with me about the subject — just accept the facts. Perhaps those who argue that women cannot rape men may also have difficulty agreeing that a husband can rape his wife. As one author said, “If someone does not agree to have sex with another, and a sexual act is forced upon them, that is called rape.” The sexual act does not have to be penetration. It can be forced oral sex or the use of an object in any cavity.

Margret Roberts makes it very clear in her book about men who rape men.

“Perpetrators of male-to-male rape have an average age of 26 years. They commonly identify as heterosexual and are usually involved in consensual sexual relationships with others. Many men who rape men state that the gender of the victim does not matter to them. They rape to conquer and control, act out feelings of revenge, resolve conflicts about their own sexuality, and gain status among similar men by being an aggressor. We must become more compassionate and understanding to all victims of rape. The effects of sexual assault are serious.” The following is the “checklist of universal reactions to sexual assault”:

• Emotional shock: Feeling numb. Calm. Inability to cry or get angry.

• Disbelief and/or denial: Did it really happen? It wasn’t really rape.

• Embarrassment: What will people think? You can’t tell my family or friends.

• Shame: Feeling completely filthy, like there’s something wrong with you. You can’t get clean.

• Guilt: Your fault. You should’ve been able to stop it.

• Depression: How are you going to get through the next few days? You’re tired. You feel hopeless and think you’re better off dead.

• Powerlessness: Will you ever feel in control again?

• Disorientation: You don’t even know what day it is, or what you’re supposed to do. You keep forgetting things.

• Flashbacks: You’re still reliving the assault and feel like it’s happening all over again.

• Fear: You’re scared of everything. You wonder if you have a sexually transmitted disease. You can’t sleep because you’ll have nightmares. You’re afraid to go out or to be alone.

• Anxiety: You’re having panic attacks. You feel overwhelmed.

• Anger: You feel like killing the person who attacked you.

• Physical stress: Your stomach (or head or back) aches all the time. You feel jittery and don’t feel like eating.

• Remembering past assaults: You’re getting back memories of what happened to you as a child since the rape. They won’t go away.

