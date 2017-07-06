Kingdom ambassadors pt. 2

A Kingdom ambassador is a powerful person. What or who exactly is a Kingdom ambassador, and what’s different about a Kingdom ambassador from other citizens of earth? At first glance many would say we must be delusional to think we are actual ambassadors, however, if we are to give any credence to the words of Jesus and the apostle Paul, our perspective has to change and we have to change our thinking about who we are. Jesus said many times to both His disciples and the Pharisees, “marvel not”, which means do not be surprised or alarmed about the words and concepts that I am sharing.

When Jesus introduced the concept of another kingdom existing on earth that is not from earth, this was hard to grasp for everyone around Him including His disciples. If we cannot grasp the words of Jesus, then how can we have real faith in Him or His claims. Either He is who He said He is or we are wasting our time following a fantasy. We all have a choice. We can believe that we are all here by cosmic accident or that there is a creator who came and revealed to us in person His plan for us, and personally executed our reconciliation and left us with the formula for life in Him, or as he put it, “abundant life”. Given those two options, I, like many others, cannot choose cosmic accident because even if it were true, it means that there is no universally agreed meaning to life and there are no fixed rules. We each have to do what makes sense to us and create laws and values that we decide are right.

The big problem with this is that we can all have a different opinion and end up with a very chaotic existence, which is what is actually happening in the world today. The world is abandoning absolutes and now enforcing a fluid definition of everything by democratic vote or psychological idealism, in many cases forced on a populace even when it does not make sense to the populace. My contention then, is that for myself and countless others we choose to believe not in cosmic accident, but divine design and purpose, which leads us back to the concept of Kingdom ambassadors.

The apostle Paul said we are ambassadors and outlined what our mission is in the book of 2 Corinthians, chapter 5. He noted that we have been given the ministry of reconciliation; when we speak of reconciliation it means bringing something or someone or a group of people together who were once apart. In our world we hear words like labor reconciliation talks — in other words bringing two sides together on labor issues. Then there is relationship reconciliation. If two people have been separated and there is a change of heart reconciliation, talks begin to bring them back together. The Bible tells us that as ambassadors our mission is a reconciliation mission. We are charged with and given the diplomatic assignment of bringing people back together with God. God and sinner (separated one) reconciled.

So we have been given as a part of our diplomatic assignment, the restoration of relations between God and man. This is a wonderful assignment, because reconciliations are normally cause for celebration and in this case the Bible actually tells us that there is celebration in heaven every time a sinner is reconciled. In fact, the Bible says that the angels rejoice and heaven rejoices.

When we look further at the words of Jesus we see that He backs up the assertion that we are ambassadors because He gave us specific representation assignments. He said to His followers, His disciples, His ambassadors, “go into all the world and preach the gospel of the Kingdom of God”. The word gospel means good news, so He designated us as purveyors of good news, but not just any good news, the good news of the Kingdom of God. There were many good news options, but He was very specific in saying the good news of the gospel of the Kingdom of God. He expected each of us to act as diplomats communicating this specific message from His government. He clearly stated that He had His own government that superseded the existing power structure of earth. He further stated that those who accepted and submitted to His government would be reconciled to God, and those who chose not to believe would remain separated or unreconciled.

Looking at it from a diplomatic perspective, when He said to the disciples to go into all the world it was actually a commissioning ceremony. He called, appointed and anointed (gave credentials to) His followers to represent the King of kings on earth. This is truly an awesome concept that ordinary men would be selected, chosen to represent the King on earth with a mission of communicating the good news of the gospel of the Kingdom and acting as agents of reconciliation. This may sound crazy, but if you examine the words of Jesus this is exactly what He said and this is exactly what the apostle Paul said. I choose to believe and have accepted my role as a good news ambassador, a Kingdom ambassador, a credentialed diplomat, an ambassador and not a refugee. We are indeed Kingdom ambassadors.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.