Southern Bahamas and national arts festival: A comment on the state of education

As we travel to the southern Bahamas, the scope and scale of change becomes clear. Once vibrant southern ports stand almost abandoned, virtually wild-west-like, with tumbleweed rolling through the streets, no people, few or no surviving business; all a dusty, ramshackle shadow of former grandeur.

A big part of this trip has been to see the participants in the national arts festival. It was yet another demonstration of the failure of the system. Schools sprawl across roads and buildings are barred up, ravages of fires years before have never been ‘fixed’, students do not receive word from submissions to national festivals, they are excluded from the national debates that all seem to focus almost exclusively around a few islands and schools, yet we talk about it being a national system. Why are the southern islands treated like third generation outside stepchildren, unloved and unlovable? Doors are termite eaten and swing on one hinge. The decrepit reality of the Bahamian education system cannot be whitewashed by lyrics and lies.

Many schools are excusably in deplorable condition. According to central administration, they are always working on them. Yet many schools look like they were forgotten in 1968 or perhaps 1973. Students are not offered a great deal of regular courses because their access depends on available teachers and their strengths and weaknesses. A great dilemma is the extreme weaknesses of many teachers; these teachers create deeper limitations in the students they uneducate. Meanwhile, many teachers are incredibly dedicated and work hard over time, after time and during time to ensure the success of their students – these tend to be the exceptions rather than the rule nowadays. The travesty of cronyism has deeply wounded the country. Yet each government continues to perpetuate the same tricks on their citizens. The kids suffer and the nation unravels. So, one time thriving parts of The Bahamas are almost ghost towns after massive outmigration, poor education and a serious lack of investment.

The landing strip on Mayaguana is hardly an airport, abandoned and decaying, the plane bumps along the pitted, grassy strip. A white picket fence stands at the end, the terminal rises out of the ground somewhere, not here, because there is no terminal. The terminal at Inagua is almost a joke compared to what it once was. The passage of multiple hurricanes may be in part responsible, but the real deal lies with the poor governance and the lack of national vision in the country. The festival seems to be less national and more Nassau-centric. However, even then, students seem to be held hostage by poor administrative support within the governance structure. It seems that administrators decide what should happen and when it should happen without consulting with those in positions of leadership nationally. We inhabit an archipelagic nation, unless the intent is to divest the nation of more islands.

There has been a repeated cry from every school, ‘they got no real information about the festival or programs’. Many schools get no support or resources to enter such events. If students are lucky, entering these festivals comes at the expense of the teacher on whom it falls to provide supplies or to assist students in other ways. A national educational festival should not require the expense of individuals who are there to facilitate national development.

As we travel further around the southern Bahamas, it becomes clearer how impoverished schools and other infrastructure have become. In Matthew Town, Inagua, for example, the school partially burnt in 2011 and remains the same as it was after the fire. No one seems to be bothered enough about ensuring that all young Bahamians flourish to care to invest in the schools. Moreover, all the damage from the last two hurricanes seems unmitigated. Where does all the hurricane relief money go? Who is asked to account for it? The residents and infrastructure in the southern islands sure do not speak of investment in hurricane recovery.

Meanwhile, students suffer through lack of national planning and carrying out of a national curriculum on a nationally equal level. Apparently, if a student shows promise in a school that is seen as being undeserving of investment, as so many public schools seem to be, given their obvious crumbling infrastructure and lack of resources, said student is taken to one of the ‘good schools’ and paid for by government. Yet, as a nation, we cannot provide the resources to allow schools to thrive in arts and sciences. We opt to gut schools of their resources and to leave them to limp through an unproductive life, selling their students horribly short.

The country has been undermined by the state. The agents of the state’s agenda have succeeded in dumbing down the level of education and hence the level of majority learning in the country. The cries can be heard from north but are loudest, perhaps, in the south. Not that Nassau escapes these problems. In fact, many schools on New Providence also face extreme challenges, but their challenges are smaller when compared to say Inagua All Age, San Salvador, United Estates or even North Long Island High, which suffer from lack of information shared from the focal point of government and scarce resources. In fact, it seems as if education has left these schools to function almost exclusively on their own. The places there seems to be any glimmer of hope is in communities where foreign direct investment (FDI) has infused the education system with some blood and energy.

Having spent weeks experiencing this national neglect and, in short, national sabotage, we must bear witness so that it does not go without note and, hopefully, change. Why are the state and its agents undermining national development by throwing its youth under the proverbial bus? When a group of adjudicators arrives on an island to see the local artistic talent in a national competition, they should not be met by administrators who do not know of their arrival because no word came through. There should be curricular and resources shared nationally, not among the few.

The state seems to be following the flawed American model. This is a horribly flawed model that withdraws support from local schools and certain school districts to support particular charter schools in specific areas that focus their attention on a group of choice. Charter schools tend to bleed the public system of wealth, opportunity and talent, which reestablishes that old model of segregation that Brown v The Board of Education was intended to undo. The education level in Washington DC is appalling compared to the level in schools just down the road, yet it stands unchecked. Charter schools fill this gap, (but these are usually exclusive and expensive). If we take this as a lesson, surely we need to develop national standards that maintain across the length and breadth of the nation. One difference that helps, aside from FDI’s investment in local education in certain communities, is family involvement, but it is clear that the national standard is compromised by the uneven distribution of services and resources. The talk of building our human capital is obviously simply talk with no true commitment or enactment.

It has been a sad experience to see such base neglect of human beings in the southern Bahamas and an even more insulting fact that we have let the state get away with it. The discrepancies are too glaring and egregious. Why does the state and its agents choose to exacerbate disparities? How are they benefiting from under-educating and thus under-developing parts of the nation? This is not about casting blame, there is too much for that; instead it is about demanding true and real investment in national education where southern communities can benefit equally as northern and central towns and cities. Will this new government change this system and really improve education and its delivery?

• Ian Bethell-Bennett is a professor at The University of The Bahamas.