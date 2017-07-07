Yesterday I had an extremely long day. I went to the studio in the morning and recorded another two-week supply — 10 programs of my daily radio program “Time To Think”. Later in the day I received the programs that had been edited by my technical producer. I listened to all of the programs and then forwarded them to all of the radio stations around the world who air the series.

Of course, I had a whole lot more routine work to take care of too. So all in all, I had an extremely busy, but very satisfying day. At the end of the long, busy day, I reflected on the fact that although quite tired and ready for a good night’s sleep, I had a great feeling of accomplishment. Yes indeed, I was experiencing the joy of work all over again.

Of course, I’ve had days when I’ve had very little to do, and believe me, those days just seemed to drag on, and by the end of the day you feel quite drained and tired from doing nothing. Yes indeed, as I’ve stated before in these articles on many occasions, doing nothing is extremely hard work. It’s also terribly boring, even soul-destroying too.

So don’t ever shy away from hard work, as it’s what gives us all a real good feeling that we have indeed accomplished something worthwhile at the end of the day. Why, even if you’re in your senior years and retired from what you used to do for most of your life, do not, I repeat, do not just sit around doing nothing all day long, as it will, in the end, actually shorten your stay on planet Earth.

Yes my friend, there’s absolutely no doubt about it whatsoever that working hard and thus achieving worthwhile goals gives one a feeling of satisfaction which is good for the soul. That’s right, instead of sitting around doing absolutely nothing day after day, get involved in a worthwhile project and work real hard at it, and believe me, you too will experience the joy of work. Yes you will!

• Think about it!

